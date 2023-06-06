Human Rights Campaign Goes Even Further With Its New 'State of Emergency'

In the past recent months, issuing travel advisories for Florida were all the rage, something Equality Florida, the NAACP, League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), and the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) all did. That wasn't enough for the HRC, though, which earlier on Tuesday declared a "state of emergency," which was issued along with a 20-page report, "LGBTQ+ Americans Under Attack."

The press release as well as a pinned tweet highlights how this is "the first time in its more than 40-year history" they've issued such a declaration, due to what they call "an unprecedented and dangerous spike in anti-LGBTQ+ legislative assaults sweeping state houses this year."

For the first time ever, we're declaring a national state of emergency as LGBTQ+ Americans face extremist attempts to roll back our rights. It's more important than ever we have the necessary resources to stay safe no matter where we are. https://t.co/EcnZgqDDCp pic.twitter.com/q0axEWCM1N — Human Rights Campaign (@HRC) June 6, 2023

"During this legislative session, there have been over 525 state bills introduced that attack the LGBTQ+ community, and over 220 of those target the transgender community. As of presstime, more than 70 of those have become law," the report mentions, with the press release and declaration putting that number at "more than 75."

Kelley Robinson, the HRC president, also is quoted in a lengthy statement filled with hyperbolic warnings:

LGBTQ+ Americans are living in a state of emergency. The multiplying threats facing millions in our community are not just perceived — they are real, tangible and dangerous. In many cases they are resulting in violence against LGBTQ+ people, forcing families to uproot their lives and flee their homes in search of safer states, and triggering a tidal wave of increased homophobia and transphobia that puts the safety of each and every one of us at risk. As we kick off LGBTQ+ Pride Month, HRC will be working tirelessly to educate and arm the LGBTQ+ community with information and resources to ensure their safety — whether they’re planning summer travel through regions that are becoming increasingly hostile to LGBTQ+ people, or whether they already live in a state where legislative assaults and political extremism are continuing to put a target on our backs. There is an imminent threat to the health and safety of millions of LGBTQ+ people and families, who are living every day in uncertainty and fear. Our number one priority will always be ensuring that LGBTQ+ people are safe and have the tools they need to defend and protect themselves against acts of hostility, discrimination and — in the most extreme cases — violence. It’s also incumbent on our allies across the country to stand with us and make it clear that they won’t sit idly by while extremists attack and malign LGBTQ+ people and our families. We’ll fight tooth and nail to ensure the safety and dignity of every LGBTQ+ person is respected and protected — without exception.

So, what qualifies as "anti-LGBTQ+" laws that is leading to such an "escalating crisis," as HRC claims? As the report mentions, they're particularly worried about transgender Americans, including "transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming youth."

Such laws of concern include laws banning biological boys from competing with girls in sports; "gender-affirming care bans," which in reality are irreversible and involve genital mutilation and sterilization, as well as health concerns from puberty blockers and hormone treatment; and laws that require people to use the bathroom, locker room, fitting room, etc. that corresponds with their biological sex.

There are other laws of concern, though, including the "LGBTQ+ Erasure Law," which is vaguely defined as those "adopting a discriminatory definition of sex that, in reducing people to their reproductive abilities, eliminates a broad array of protections for LGBTQ+ people and women embedded throughout state law."

The "'Don't Say LGBTQ+' Law" is put into quotes, as no such law exists, but rather in Florida is known as the Parental Rights in Education Act.

Other laws of concern include "Pronoun Refusal Laws," the "Forced Outing of Students Laws," and "Anti-Drag Laws."

HRC also released "LGBTQ+ AMERICANS FIGHT BACK:A GUIDEBOOK FOR ACTION," which mentions "a list of emergency fund opportunities" for those who feel the need to flee their state. For those who decide to stay, HRC encourages people to attend school board meetings and offers suggests such as "Attend meetings and speak up for LGBTQ+ people," "Research your local races, get to know the candidates, and vote," "Support pro-equality candidates," "Challenge the anti-LGBTQ+ messages," and "Run for the board." There’s another a point about "Know the Enemy/Opposition," which calls out by name the Family Policy Alliance, the Heritage Foundation, Alliance Defending Freedom, and Moms for Liberty. HRC also encourages people to confront others with their talking points. "Once you have an understanding of where the anti-LGBTQ+ attacks started and how they have been manufactured strictly to divide our communities and rile up extremists, it’s easier to have hard conversations," the report claims. There’s even a directive to "try engaging with strangers." The report closes by claiming the "American people are on our side," but it's worth noting that even polls such as those from The Washington Post-KFF reveal that majorities of Americans oppose such "care" for minors and also consider it "inappropriate for teachers to discuss trans identity" in school. Although the declaration is nationwide, they can't help themselves from specifically condemning Florida.

"Florida stands at the forefront of the fight against these oppressive laws now proliferating throughout the nation. It is heartbreaking to witness families uproot themselves in search of access to healthcare and inclusive classrooms, free from book bans and censorship. Our universities, once renowned for their talent and innovation, are witnessing a drain of exceptional educators and students who now seek refuge in places where academic freedom and excellence prevail over political indoctrination," Nadine Smith of Equality of Florida is quoted as saying, mentioning a slew of leftist talking points.

"Our state’s economy has lost over $1 billion as businesses and conferences withdraw their investment in our state. The assault on freedom is not limited to one state but permeates across America. The erosion of civil liberties by extremists to further their own political ambitions poses a direct threat to the health and safety of LGBTQ individuals. It is imperative for all of us to recognize the gravity of this moment and commit ourselves to being on the frontlines, unwavering in our fight for freedom," she continued, also leaving out how Florida has been the fastest growing state for the first time since 1957 and that the state had record high visitation in 2022.