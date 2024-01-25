So, That's Why 'Ted Talks' Fellows Are Leaving
Tipsheet

Ohio Lawmakers Override Governor's Veto, Ban Life-Altering Gender Surgeries, Hormones for Kids

Madeline Leesman
January 25, 2024
AP Photo/Armando Franca

On Wednesday, Ohio lawmakers voted to override Republican Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of legislation that would protect minors from irreversible so-called “gender-affirming” care and protect women’s sports from “transgender” athletes.

The Ohio Senate voted to override the measure. It should take effect in approximately 90 days (via the Associated Press):

The override cleared the chamber 24-8 mostly along party lines, save Sen. Nathan Manning, a Republican from Cuyahoga County who has consistently broken from his party on the issue.

Several women's sports advocates, including Riley Gaines, celebrated the victory on X. 


Chloe Cole, a 19 year old de-transitioner from California who received irreversible “top surgery” as a minor, called the type of health care she received “medical experimentation.” Ohio was the first state where Cole shared her story of detransitioning.

“Ohio has finally finished its job with the strongest bill against gender mutilation and the attack on women’s sports in the entire nation,” Cole said. “I’m glad that the Ohio legislature took its time in getting this right.”

To recap, DeWine previously stated that if the bill were to become law, “Ohio would be saying that the state, that the government, knows better what is medically best for a child than the two people who love that child the most, the parents,” which Townhall covered.

DeWine later signed an executive order banning transgender surgeries, but did not include puberty blockers, hormone treatments, or protecting women’s sports from male athletes who think they’re women.

