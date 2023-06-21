Watch What Happens When Ted Cruz Presses Dem Witness on Differences Between Women and Men

Human Rights Campaign President Kelley Robinson was repeatedly asked by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) if there’s a difference between women and men and Robinson did not directly answer his question each time during a Senate hearing about men participating in women's sports.

"Ms. Robinson, do you agree with Mrs. Gaines that's there’s a difference between women and men?" Cruz asked.

"If the question is about trans women..." Robinson began to reply.

"I'm just asking if there's a difference between women and men," Cruz repeated.

"I mean, what I can say here is the NCAA has rules in place, they’ve had rules in place for the last decade, and when this competition...the rules were clear," Robinson replied.

"Ok, I’m gonna try again. Do you believe there’s a difference between women and men? It’s a yes-no question, do you believe there’s a difference?" Cruz asked again.

When Robinson said they were talking about the rules within the National Collegiate Athletics Association (NCAA), Cruz said the question is not about the NCAA but simply if there is a difference between men and women.

"I think that there are definitions related to sex, but I also think that there are..." Robinson started.

"I’m just trying to get a yes or no, I’m not trying to get a speech," Cruz said.

Cruz then pivoted to asking Robinson why women's sports leagues exist at all.

"Oh, I’m simply saying that sex is different from gender but I do believe that women’s sports have a great value," Robinson said, further adding, "I’m saying that there’s a difference between sex and gender and that the NCAA has rules in place which they have for the last decade related to participation."

Ted Cruz simply wants to know if LGBTQ activist Kelley Robinson believes in a difference between men and women.



Around and around she goes but we never get a real answer. pic.twitter.com/SwLl9ux2bA — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) June 21, 2023



