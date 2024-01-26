So, That's Why Biden Wants Israel to Scale Down Its War in Gaza

Young voters are already frustrated that Joe Biden couldn’t deliver on an actual student loan bailout. Biden didn’t have the votes in Congress to pull off something of that scale, and doing so by executive decree was later deemed constitutionally questionable. He did so on a smaller scale because Joe, like crackhead Hunter, thinks the rules don’t apply to him.

Still, it hasn’t masked the fact that young voters are souring on Joe; they think he’s too old, and now he’s enabling genocide in Gaza. You know there’s no genocide in Gaza. Still, the kiddos and the Muslim voters here think Treblinka 2.0 is unfolding before our very eyes, blinded to the fact that Hamas committed an actual genocidal terrorist attack on October 7, 2023. Israel is killing terrorists. The Palestinian people support Hamas and their attacks. I’m not crying over the death toll.

Nevertheless, Biden dared to ask Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whose nation experienced the equivalent of a dozen 9/11 attacks in proportion to population, to scale down the war…because it’s hurting his re-election chances (via Axios):

President Biden last week pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to scale down the Israeli military operation in Gaza, stressing he is not in it for a year of war, two U.S. officials told Axios. Why it matters: Biden's comments during the two leaders' call last Friday reflect the growing U.S. concern about the continuation of the war and the president's desire to see it end long before the November elections. A Biden adviser told Axios the White House is very concerned about losing young voters, many of whom are opposed to the president's policy on the Gaza war. A source close to the White House said Biden can't have the war and the growing death toll to continue dominating the news cycle as the elections get closer. The White House and the Israeli Prime Minister's Office declined to comment. […] Zoom in: Biden asked Netanyahu several times for his plan and strategy in Gaza and said he doesn't understand the "end state" the Israeli leader is envisioning for the enclave, the U.S. officials said. Netanyahu told Biden that the transition to low-intensity fighting took place in northern Gaza and will happen in the south, but Israel needs more time than it originally thought, the officials added. Netanyahu also said that Hamas would return if the Israel Defense Forces left Gaza now.

Israel should ignore Biden, as they’re already doing with the construction of a one-kilometer-wide DMZ along the border. Joe doesn’t know what he’s doing internationally and has a four-decade record to prove it. He has no leverage here because the United States is never going to abandon Israel. We won’t stop shipping arms because that will cost Biden more voters than young people. Netanyahu should still take the calls but play Wordle or something while Biden rambles about how killing Israel and terrorists is hurting his 2024 election chances.

Biden is weak. Our enemies and allies know it. When someone can’t keep up, keep moving onward. Sorry, Joe. You were never qualified for this job, and you just proved it by begging another country to stop its justified war of self-defense because it could hurt your return to the White House.

