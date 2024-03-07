Palestinian Activists Have Blocked the Presidential Motorcade Route to the Capitol Building

It depends on how long it takes for Joe Biden to be pumped full of drugs to stay awake, but the State of the Union doesn’t start for another hour. The police better clear the way soon because pro-Palestinian activists have locked the motorcade route to the Capitol Building:

#NOW #DC Ceasefire Protest BLOCKS BIDEN Motorcade Route from State of the Union address at US Capitol #StateOfTheUnion pic.twitter.com/rAJFfv9BJ1 — Oliya Scootercaster 🛴 (@ScooterCasterNY) March 8, 2024

These pro-terrorist supporters were all over DC today. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) called them crazy right to their faces. A demonstration was held outside of Bullfeathers bar, and a man was detained after he was caught revving his engine near pro-Hamas demonstrators.

🚨#UPDATE: The FBI is now on the scene outside the White House as DC police tow away the vehicle that was driven up to the sidewalk where pro-Palestine activists were positioned pic.twitter.com/QUAwkJ4Yn7 — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 7, 2024

At a bar just outside of the U.S. Capitol, a handful of short-haired critters sing a song to patrons urging Democrats to call for an “immediate ceasefire” and falsely accusing Israel of “genocide.”



Happy #SOTU. pic.twitter.com/srIP0eljwF — blayne c. (@blaynecs) March 7, 2024

Excited to announce that a happy patron just bought a round for everyone who endured this abysmal display. 😊 https://t.co/XNGFL97ZvQ — blayne c. (@blaynecs) March 8, 2024

Please clear that pathway, police. None of us are enthused about Biden’s speech tonight, and his team can’t afford any delays regarding the running time since the sun has long gone down.

🚨#BREAKING: President Biden is running about 20 minutes behind schedule ahead of his State of the Union speech due to Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters blocking the street reported by Fox News pic.twitter.com/uYlP0UQTVM — R A W S A L E R T S (@rawsalerts) March 8, 2024

Biden’s drug cocktail team has to be panicking after the ceasefire protesters screwed the timed release up. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) March 8, 2024



