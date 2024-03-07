Speaker Johnson's Message to America Ahead of Biden's Big Speech
Biden's Latest Gaza Move Slammed As a 'Fast Track for Hamas'
Here Are the Latest Child Predators and Gang Members Arrested at the Border
Why TikTok Users Virtually Stormed the Capitol Building Today
Accuracy Is False at the AP
Harvard Finally Drops Vaccine Mandate...but a Shocking Number of Colleges Still Require th...
Pro-Palestine Protestors Block Biden's Motorcade Ahead of SOTU
Americans Looking to Hit the Jackpot Can Bet on How Many Embarrassing Gaffes...
Fox News Poll Spells More Bad News for Biden on Economic Issues
Even CNN Calls Out MSNBC Hosts for Mocking Concerns About Illegal Immigration
Democrat Squashes Efforts to Detain Illegal Migrants Charged With Violent Crime
Is This Really the 'Biggest Surprise' of Super Tuesday?
Here’s Why a Trans Activist Reported J.K. Rowling to the Police
U.S. House Passes Laken Riley Act
Tipsheet

Palestinian Activists Have Blocked the Presidential Motorcade Route to the Capitol Building

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  March 07, 2024 8:15 PM
AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

It depends on how long it takes for Joe Biden to be pumped full of drugs to stay awake, but the State of the Union doesn’t start for another hour. The police better clear the way soon because pro-Palestinian activists have locked the motorcade route to the Capitol Building: 

Advertisement

These pro-terrorist supporters were all over DC today. Rep. Jim Banks (R-IN) called them crazy right to their faces. A demonstration was held outside of Bullfeathers bar, and a man was detained after he was caught revving his engine near pro-Hamas demonstrators.

Recommended

These New Ads Targeting Biden Are Absolutely Brutal Townhall Video
Advertisement

Please clear that pathway, police. None of us are enthused about Biden’s speech tonight, and his team can’t afford any delays regarding the running time since the sun has long gone down.


Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

These New Ads Targeting Biden Are Absolutely Brutal Townhall Video
The U.S. Military Is Headed to Gaza Katie Pavlich
Speaker Johnson's Message to America Ahead of Biden's Big Speech Katie Pavlich
The Good News About Our Failing Military – Trump Can Fix It Kurt Schlichter
Jared Kushner Expertly Calls Out the Radical Left As He's Honored by the ADL Rebecca Downs
Trump Issues a Prebuttal to Biden's State of the Union Address Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
These New Ads Targeting Biden Are Absolutely Brutal Townhall Video
Advertisement