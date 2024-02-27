Journalist Highlights the Main 'Financial Prize' in the Biden Family Influence Peddling Op...
Tipsheet

While Licking Ice Cream, Biden 'Hopes' for a Ceasefire Benefiting Hamas

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 27, 2024 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Speaking to reporters during an ice cream stop in the middle of an interview for the Late Show with Seth Myers, President Joe Biden said Monday night he "hopes" for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. 

"I hope by the end of the weekend," Biden said when asked about the timing of a potential ceasefire between the Israeli Defense Forces and Hamas. "My national security advisor tells me that we’re close, we’re close, we’re not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we’ll have a ceasefire."

Hamas is currently holding 135 hostages, including six Americans. 

Previously Biden administration officials have said a lengthy ceasefire would only benefit the Islamic terrorist organization Hamas.

On the political front Team Biden is panicking in Michigan, where pro-Hamas supporters are refusing to vote for him in Tuesday's primary and in November. 

