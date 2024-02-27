While Licking Ice Cream, Biden 'Hopes' for a Ceasefire Benefiting Hamas

Speaking to reporters during an ice cream stop in the middle of an interview for the Late Show with Seth Myers, President Joe Biden said Monday night he "hopes" for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
"I hope by the end of the weekend," Biden said when asked about the timing of a potential ceasefire between the Israeli Defense Forces and Hamas. "My national security advisor tells me that we’re close, we’re close, we’re not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we’ll have a ceasefire."
WATCH: Surreal moment as Joe Biden announces a ceasefire while eating ice cream pic.twitter.com/TmNlV04Lnf— TV News Now (@TVNewsNow) February 27, 2024
Hamas is currently holding 135 hostages, including six Americans.
These 6 US citizens and are still being held hostage in Gaza:— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) February 26, 2024
➡️ Edan Alexander (19), raised in Tenafly, NJ
➡️ Itay Chen (19), born in NY
➡️ Omer Neutra (21) born in NYC
➡️ Hersh Goldberg-Polin (23), born in Berkeley, CA
➡️ Sagui Dekel-Chen (35)
➡️ Keith Siegel (64), raised in…
Previously Biden administration officials have said a lengthy ceasefire would only benefit the Islamic terrorist organization Hamas.
KIRBY on mentions of a ceasefire: "A ceasefire right now benefits Hamas. It certainly also legitimizes what Hamas started on October 7." pic.twitter.com/FHxFQ7qHrW— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 8, 2023
On the political front Team Biden is panicking in Michigan, where pro-Hamas supporters are refusing to vote for him in Tuesday's primary and in November.
Whitmer sounds worried 😁— Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) February 25, 2024
“Any vote that’s not cast for Joe Biden supports a second Trump term. A second Trump term would be devastating…” pic.twitter.com/uflV6ubys9
