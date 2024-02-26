Here's What Biden Had to Say About a Ceasefire While Enjoying His Ice Cream Cone

President Joe Biden has been plagued by pro-Hamas agitators demanding a ceasefire since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict that began on October 7 when Hamas terrorists murdered 1,200 Israelis. Not even babies and Holocaust survivors were spared. Hamas also engaged in rape, torture, and kidnapping. Of the around 240 hostages taken, many are still in captivity and subject to further mistreatment. Monday was no different, as pro-Hamas agitators protested the president's appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" by taking over NBC's lobby. The agitators were arrested, and we know that the far-left, anti-Zionist group known as Jewish Voice for Peace" was involved based on their NYC chapter posting about the arrests. The Soros-funded group was also involved in a violent pro-Hamas protest last October at the Cannon House building.

The horrible irony of these protests is that Biden and his administration, as well as many fellow Democratic elected officials and voters, have become increasingly less supportive of Israel. Nevertheless, his detractors from the left claim that Biden isn't doing enough to make it a "both sides" issue.

While licking his ice cream cone on Monday in New York City, as Meyers could be seen standing off to the side, Biden was asked by a reporter "can you give us a sense of when you think that ceasefire will start?"

Biden, seemingly more interested in his favorite dessert, initially said "well I hope by the beginning of the weekend," a mere few days away, before he changed his response to "I mean the end of the weekend."

"At least my national security advisor tells me that we're close," Biden added. "My hope is by next Monday, we'll have a ceasefire."

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had even less to say during Monday's press gaggle aboard Air Force One. When asked "what is the White House’s level of optimism right now that a deal can be reached," Jean-Pierre went with a frequent response of hers, which is that "I don’t have anything to share, any news to share at this time." She also noted that "obviously, the president is regularly briefed on what’s going on with those negotiations. The--it is our priority to--to move forward with a temporary ceasefire."

As Jeff Charles noted in covering Biden's response over at our sister site of RedState, "Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has discussed the evacuation of civilians from combat zones while declaring that an invasion of Rafah is imminent, especially if Hamas does not agree to a prisoner/hostage trade."

What operations have been conducted in Rafah have been lamented by the pro-Hamas crowd, even and including members of Congress, despite how two hostages were rescued there earlier this month.

The Prime Minister of Israel X account recently posted that the IDF has presented the War Cabinet with a plan to evacuate civilians from the area with their "upcoming operational plan." A plan was also approved to provide humanitarian aid in a way that looting will not occur as it has in the past. Such plans go along with what Netanyahu laid out during his Sunday interview with CBS News' "Face the Nation."

Netanyahu has also made clear that they will not stop fighting until Hamas is eradicated.

In addition, the plan for providing humanitarian assistance to the Gaza Strip in a manner that will prevent the looting that has occurred in the northern Strip and other areas was approved. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) February 26, 2024

Washington, D.C. and New York City are not the only areas to experience pro-Hamas demonstrations with messages for the president. Biden is facing a dilemma in Michigan, where the primary takes place on Tuesday night. Muslim leaders, including Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a fellow Democrat and member of the Squad, is among those supporting the "Abandon Biden" campaign" as the president faces a revolt from this and other voting blocs in a key state like Michigan.

"Late Night" will air early Tuesday morning at 12:35am.