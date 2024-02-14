Why UFC Champ Sean Strickland Told a Reporter He Was an 'Infection'
Tipsheet

Speaker Johnson Has Another Reason to Oppose Foreign Aid Bill: Threats of Motion to Vacate

Rebecca Downs
February 14, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) on Monday night issued a statement opposing the Senate's foreign aid bill and reaffirming his commitment to border security. Nevertheless, the foreign aid bill passed in the Senate in the very early morning hours on Tuesday, and some Senate Republicans aren't too happy with Johnson. The speaker is facing particular pressure to not go with such a bill, though, as House Republicans are warning of a motion to vacate the chair. 

CNN's Manu Raju spoke with Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH), a member of the House Freedom Caucus, on Tuesday about how there have indeed been threats for a motion to vacate. 

When asked "if the speaker were to put the Senate package on the floor, what would that mean for his ability to hold on to the gavel," Davidson noted Johnson "would need Democrats to hold on to the gavel at that point."

The congressman also pointed out that "multiple of my colleagues have already promised that," making clear "I believe that it's not an empty threat."

"And I -- you know, we'll see how it would resolve. But I think he would clearly need Democrats to be able to hold on to the gavel. If he went straight to the floor with a Senate package," Davidson continued. He wouldn't share if he would vote for or against ousting Johnson, noting "I don't like answering hypotheticals. But I do think that the question would get asked."

Given how Johnson has been particularly demonized for being "MAGA" and even just for being a Christian and a conservative, it's not likely that House Democrats will look to save him. After all, not one of them saved now former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) when he was ousted last October. 

House Democrats are looking to force a vote on the foreign aid bill using a discharge petition, which would take a majority of members plus one to sign. As narrow as the Republican majority may be, made more narrow by Rep. Elect Tom Suozzi's (D-NY) win to replace former Rep. George Santos (R-NY), it doesn't look like any Republicans are willing to sign on. 

Raju also reminded Jake Tapper that such a move "is rarely successful," adding "it's a long sharp shot complicated effort, but one that Democrats will be discussing in the days ahead to try to get around Mike Johnson's opposition to this proposal."

President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats have placed tremendous blame on Republicans, even former and potentially future President Donald Trump for his opposition to a bad bill that fails to secure the border. The president has made multiple addresses about the matter, including just recently on Tuesday. 

In his interview with CNN, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) backed Johnson's opposition to not take up the bill, and, he revealed that Biden won't even

So much for Biden looking to do something productive with all of his complaining. Then again, he's also claimed multiple times that he needs Congress to pass legislation to give him the authority to enforce the law and secure the southern border, which Johnson has called him out for. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas recently claimed the same about the president's authority on Sunday, and sure enough he's since been impeached

