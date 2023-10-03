Democrats Given Orders to Oust McCarthy From Speakership

House Leader Hakeem Jeffries sent a letter to his democratic colleagues Tuesday instructing them to vote in favor of removing Kevin McCarthy as Speaker.

"Earlier today, we convened as a Caucus to discuss the current state of affairs in the House of Representatives. Emerging from the meeting, we are unified in our commitment to put people over politics, continue to build a healthy economy and make life more affordable for everyday Americans," Jeffries released in a lengthy statement. "We confront a serious, solemn and sober moment. The vote that the House will cast this week in connection with a Motion to Vacate the Chair is not about any one individual. Our responsibility as Members of Congress relates to the Constitution, the principle of good governance and the people we are privileged to serve. Nothing more, and nothing less."

My statement on the chaos, dysfunction and extremism of the House Republican Conference. pic.twitter.com/1AAeBiFtPH — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) October 3, 2023

"House Democrats remain willing to find common ground on an enlightened path forward. Unfortunately, our extreme Republican colleagues have shown no willingness to do the same. It is now the responsibility of the GOP members to end the House Republican Civil War. Given their unwillingness to break from MAGA extremism in an authentic and comprehensive manner, House Democratic leadership will vote yes on the pending Republican Motion to Vacate the Chair," Jeffries continued.

Jeffries also slammed the House impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden's foreign business partnership with his son, Hunter Biden.

The charge to remove McCarthy from his post is being led by Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, who seems to have the votes to vacate the chair.

JUST IN: Speaker Kevin McCarthy appears worried about the chance he will be ousted as House speaker, says only a few Republicans will need to side with Democrats.



Reporter: “Do you need [Democrats] help to remain in leadership?”



McCarthy: “No. If five Republicans go with… pic.twitter.com/KB6VLDHOWs — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2023



















