These Are the Republican Senators Who Voted for the $95.3 Billion Foreign Aid Package

After an all-night session, the Senate voted 70-29 early Tuesday morning on a $95 billion national security supplemental package with aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

Twenty-two Republicans voted yes, while Democratic Sens. Peter Welch of Vermont, Jeff Merkley of Oregon, and Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont were 'no' votes over the money for Israel amid its war with Hamas.

“I cannot in good conscience support sending billions of additional taxpayer dollars for Prime Minister Netanyahu’s military campaign in Gaza,” Welch said. “It’s a campaign that has killed and wounded a shocking number of civilians. It’s created a massive humanitarian crisis.”

Conservatives have been fiercely critical of the measure for not including any border security provisions, among other issues. As Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) highlighted, the bill funds Ukraine into 2025 and 2026, which makes it "impossible for the next president to conduct diplomacy on his terms." Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY), who also strongly opposed the measure, argued the bill puts America last.

I will be a no and continue to be a no on this bill because it puts Ukraine first and America last. pic.twitter.com/iEZZdCK4ti — Senator Rand Paul (@SenRandPaul) February 13, 2024

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who was among the “yes” votes, issued a strong defense of the legislation on the floor Sunday night.

"I know it’s become quite fashionable in some circles to disregard the global interests we have as a global power, to bemoan the responsibilities of global leadership," McConnell said. "To lament the commitment that has underpinned the longest drought of great power conflict in human history — this is idle work for idle minds, and it has no place in the United States Senate."

In addition to McConnell, the other 21 Republicans who supported the measure are: John Boozman, Shelley Moore Capito, Bill Cassidy, Susan Collins, John Cornyn, Kevin Cramer, Mike Crapo, Joni Ernst, Chuck Grassley, John Hoeven, John Kennedy, Jerry Moran, Lisa Murkowski, James Risch, Mitt Romney, Mike Rounds, Dan Sullivan, John Thune, Thom Tillis, Roger Wicker, and Todd Young.

The legislation’s fate in the House remains uncertain, however, as Speaker Mike Johnson has signaled he will not bring it to the floor as is.

“In the absence of having received any single border policy change from the Senate, the House will have to continue to work its own will on these important matters,” Johnson said in a statement. “America deserves better than the Senate’s status quo.”

My statement on Senate’s failure to address the most critical aspect of national security supplemental legislation: pic.twitter.com/ENjJ0WzKsK — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) February 13, 2024



