Tipsheet

Watch This Focus Group of Trump Voters Shock Frank Luntz With This Position

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 27, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Frank Luntz seemed aghast that his focus group of Trump supporters was ironclad on one thing: They’re not abandoning the president. They’re willing to pay more if it means not buying from China, and they lost more money under Joe Biden’s half-brain-dead tenure. Unlike some in the media, they also knew that the market needed a course correction. 

The massive amounts of government spending under Joe Biden were unsustainable; the market would dip, and here we are. Even with the talk of Wall Street Armageddon and it being the worst April in Lord knows how long, the Dow’s volume remains over 40,000. 

Suddenly, the media has become market experts when fluctuations are as common as the tides. Yet, with Trump back, no Russian collusion hoax to fall back on, and every lawfare avenue shut down, they’re throwing spaghetti against the wall. It has contributed to a further degradation of trust in the media—these people have no clue what they’re talking about. 

The stock market volatility isn’t shaking these people, which is good since the elites are inducing a crash by betting against American workers. 

“There's not a single 4-year period in the history of the stock market where the stock market hasn't appreciated an average rate of about seven percent,” said one man. “Yeah, there's ups and downs and corrections, people are foolish, and they jump out - buy high, sell low - but if people get in and stay the course, they'll be just fine,” he added. 

Another woman said she’s not a day trader but added that she trusts Trump and his team to know what they’re doing with tariffs and that everything will reset for the better. Another female Trump supporter proudly claimed she’d rather pay more to buy American. 

So, again, the narrative about Trump voter buyer’s remorse is a media myth. 

Whoever is saying to the legacy press is lying, or the outlet hasn’t encountered real Trump supporters. Also, the ones who are saying it are rabid anti-Trump Republicans and other clown show networks.

