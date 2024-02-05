Doocy: How Do You Explain Biden's Story About a Dead French President? KJP:...
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas Could Be Impeached on Tuesday

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 05, 2024 10:35 PM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

In the early morning hours of last Wednesday, after a markup that lasted 15 hours, the House Homeland Security Committee voted to advance articles of impeachment against Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The effort has been years in the making, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) reminding Townhall last week that we are where we are today thanks to a resolution to impeach Mayorkas she put forth which was tabled last November. Fox News' Chad Pergram posted on Monday night that the House Rules Committee has set up two hours of debate on Tuesday. With that update, it looks like we're keeping to the timetable offered by Greene and Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

That's not all we know. Impeachment is still up in the air, as the margins look to be quite close. If it were to happen, though, we also know who the 11 impeachment managers are. Greene is among them, and she's also joined by House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN). Included among the managers are other committee members and committee chairmen.

Additionally, Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Ethics Committee Chairman Michael Guest (R-MS) would serve as impeachment managers, as would Reps. Clay Higgins (R-LA), Ben Cline (R-VA), Andy Biggs (R-AZ),  Andrew Garbarino (R-NY), August Pfluger (R-TX) Harriet Hageman (R-WY), and Laurel Lee (R-FL).  

Biggs is another noteworthy name, as he's also been instrumental over the years in calling for Mayorkas to be impeached.

The effort to impeach Mayorkas, who would only be the second ever cabinet member impeached, and the first since 1876, is happening as the text of a border bill was also released on Sunday

President Joe Biden has falsely and repeatedly claimed that he needs such a bill to enforce the law and fix the crisis at the southern border. It's worth reminding that not only does he already have such authority, he issued an executive order on his first day of office putting an end to the emergency at the southern border.

The bill has been decried by Greene, who is especially among those vocally opposed, as a "border surrender bill." Johnson has insisted that the bill is "dead on arrival," a point he and House leadership just recently reiterated on Monday. 

Immigration looks to be a particular problem for Biden. According to RealClearPolling, just 32.5 percent approve of how Biden is handling the issue, making it his least popular one. 

Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates lamented the impeachment effort over X by sharing coverage from HuffPost and bringing up Mayorkas’ relatives.

