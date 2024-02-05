Harvard Has Another Plagiarism Scandal
Boeing's 737 Has Become a Literal Death Flight for the Company
'Dirty Dozen': Mike Lee Highlights Policy Disasters in Senate Border Bill
King Charles Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
What to Watch As SCOTUS Considers Whether Colorado Can Ban Trump From Its...
Biden Runs a Super Bowl Safety, Kelce's Haircut Outrage, and CNN Alters Its...
‘Too Rigged to Fail’: The Already Compromised News Complex Wants Subsidies to Save...
Voters Give El Salvador's Nayib Bukele Landslide Win...and For a Very Good Reason
JD Vance Highlights Key Point About Our Weaponized Legal System Used Against Donald...
Even John Cornyn Has 'Serious Concerns' With Border Bill
Poll on Israel Shows More Bad News for Biden
Dead People Should Be Able to Change Their Gender, Lawmaker Says
GOP Rep Reverses Decision to Retire From Congress
Hoo Boy: Here's the Single Worst Number for Biden in NBC's Latest Poll
Tipsheet

House Leadership Goes Scorched Earth on Senate Border Bill

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  February 05, 2024 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Eric Gay

U.S. House leadership -- including Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Majority Whip Tom Emmer and Conference Chair Elise Stefanik -- released a joint statement Monday blasting the Senate's "Border Act," reiterating the legislation is going nowhere if it gets out of the upper chamber. Here is the statement in full: 

Advertisement

House Republicans oppose the Senate immigration bill because it fails in every policy area needed to secure our border and would actually incentivize more illegal immigration.

Among its many flaws, the bill expands work authorizations for illegal aliens while failing to include critical asylum reforms. Even worse, its language allowing illegals to be ‘released from physical custody’ would effectively endorse the Biden ‘catch and release’ policy.

The so-called ‘shutdown’ authority in the bill is anything but, riddled with loopholes that grant far too much discretionary authority to Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas – who has proven he will exploit every measure possible, in defiance of the law, to keep the border open.

The bill also fails to adequately stop the President’s abuse of parole authority and provides for taxpayer funds to fly and house illegal immigrants in hotels through the FEMA Shelter and Services Program.

Because President Biden has refused to utilize his broad executive authority to end the border catastrophe that he has created, the House led nine months ago with the passage of the Secure the Border Act (H.R. 2). That bill contains the necessary components to actually stem the flow of illegals and end the present crisis. The Senate must take it up immediately.

Recommended

JD Vance Highlights Key Point About Our Weaponized Legal System Used Against Donald Trump Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

America’s sovereignty is at stake.

Any consideration of this Senate bill in its current form is a waste of time. It is DEAD on arrival in the House. We encourage the U.S. Senate to reject it.

Meanwhile, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Republican Senator James Lankford and President Joe Biden are urging yes votes on the bill. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Highlights Key Point About Our Weaponized Legal System Used Against Donald Trump Rebecca Downs
Harvard Has Another Plagiarism Scandal Matt Vespa
South Dakota Tribe Banned Noem From Reservation. Here's How She Responded. Leah Barkoukis
When Will Black Americans Stop Letting Biden Disrespect Them? Kurt Schlichter
Top Democrat Makes Major Admission About the New Border Invasion Bill Katie Pavlich
Five Reasons the Border Bill Is Dead on Arrival Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
JD Vance Highlights Key Point About Our Weaponized Legal System Used Against Donald Trump Rebecca Downs
Advertisement