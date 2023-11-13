DC Crime Is So Bad That Even the Secret Service Is Getting Carjacked
Tipsheet

House Kills Resolution to Impeach DHS Sec. Mayorkas, With Help From Republicans

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 13, 2023 8:15 PM
Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP

This article has been updated to include reaction from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). 

On Monday night, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted to refer to committee the resolution from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. With a close vote of 209-201, the move essentially kills the resolution, which was introduced last week as a privileged motion.

There's been chatter about impeaching Mayorkas for years for his deriliction of his duties at the southern border, even since before Republicans took control of the chamber. Greene has been particularly passionate about impeaching Mayorkas. The Republican Study Committee (RSC) threw their support behind such an idea back in July. 

Fox News' Chad Pergram pointed to he votes as "the gentleperson's agreement" to kill the resolution. 

Greene has moved to impeach Mayorkas and other members of the Biden administration, including President Joe Biden himself. The congresswoman has been posting about the impeachment articles throughout Monday night, including with a post noting she's "had articles sitting there for months."

Israeli Forces Are Reportedly Getting Crucial Intelligence From an Unlikely Source Matt Vespa
"Mayorkas" and "8 Republicans" have been trending over X on Monday night as a result of the vote. 

The congresswoman has since reacted over social media, and she has not been shy with her responses, with a video message and warnings for those eight Republicans who voted to refer the resolution to committee. 

