House Kills Resolution to Impeach DHS Sec. Mayorkas, With Help From Republicans

This article has been updated to include reaction from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

On Monday night, the Republican-controlled House of Representatives voted to refer to committee the resolution from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) to impeach Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. With a close vote of 209-201, the move essentially kills the resolution, which was introduced last week as a privileged motion.

Advertisement

2) Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO)

-Rep. Darrell Issa (R-CA)

-Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA)

-Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-NC)

-Rep. John Duarte (R-CA)

-Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC)

-Rep. Cliff Bentz (R-OR)

-Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 14, 2023

There's been chatter about impeaching Mayorkas for years for his deriliction of his duties at the southern border, even since before Republicans took control of the chamber. Greene has been particularly passionate about impeaching Mayorkas. The Republican Study Committee (RSC) threw their support behind such an idea back in July.

Fox News' Chad Pergram pointed to he votes as "the gentleperson's agreement" to kill the resolution.

3) So that was the gentleperson’s agreement between the sides to try to kill Greene’s impeachment gambit. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 14, 2023

Greene has moved to impeach Mayorkas and other members of the Biden administration, including President Joe Biden himself. The congresswoman has been posting about the impeachment articles throughout Monday night, including with a post noting she's "had articles sitting there for months."

"Mayorkas" and "8 Republicans" have been trending over X on Monday night as a result of the vote.

BREAKING: The Democrats just changed their motion to refer to committee, which will also kill the Mayorkas impeachment.



I’ve had articles sitting there for months.



Voting with Dems to refer to committee is protecting Mayorkas & voting AGAINST impeachment!



All Rs must vote NO! https://t.co/UIVdgjMYwp — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 13, 2023

Our border is wide open and Americans are dying everyday.



It’s time for Congress to hold the Biden administration accountable.



It’s time to IMPEACH Mayorkas.



Tonight, the House will vote on the Democrat motion to table (kill) my articles of impeachment against Mayorkas.… pic.twitter.com/mXB4LDDktV — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 13, 2023

The congresswoman has since reacted over social media, and she has not been shy with her responses, with a video message and warnings for those eight Republicans who voted to refer the resolution to committee.

8 Republicans just joined Democrats to KILL my Articles of Impeachment against Mayorkas https://t.co/DYCLubvjJH — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 14, 2023

Advertisement

MTG rails on the eight Rs who voted with Dems to refer Mayorkas impeachment to House committee.



“They’re gonna face their voters,” she told us. “I cannot believe this. I’m outraged. … I can assure you that Republican voters will be extremely angry that they've done this.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 14, 2023



