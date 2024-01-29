Why Snopes Was Forced to Retract Their Ridiculous Fact Check about Biden's Hard...
A Simple Google Search Could've Avoided This Embarrassing Blunder About Trump on SNL
Conservatives, Give War a Chance
KJP Serves Up Shameful Word Salad About 'Military Folks' Killed 'Fighting for This...
We Know Now Why Boeing's Door Plug Bolts Didn't Do Their Job
As SC Endorsements Pile Up for Trump, Here's How Haley Responded
House Majority Whip Swatted Over the Weekend
How GOP Senators Are Fighting Back After NY Dem Admitted the Upside of...
Here’s How One California Democrat Wants to Control Vehicles From Going Over the...
There's a Major Catch to Biden's 'Pause' on U.S. Aid to UNRWA After...
Under Biden, We Don’t Know Who’s Coming Into the US
Blue City to Evict Illegal Immigrants From Shelters Next Month
It Just Got Far Worse for Fani Willis
Woke Advertising: First Advertising Wanted to Sell, Then to Entertain, Now It Wants...
Tipsheet

Biden Can Stop the Flow of Illegal Immigration Now. He's Refusing.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  January 29, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

As lawmakers on Capitol Hill continue their negotiations over a "border security" bill, one that House Republicans say is dead on arrival, President Joe Biden has successfully convinced onlookers that he needs Congress to fix the current crisis that he created. 

Advertisement

The facts show he doesn't need Congress or a massive "comprehensive" immigration reform plan, as the White House press secretary continues present to the media, to start solving the problem. He simply needs to get out his pen, just like former President Donald Trump did, to stop the unprecedented flow of illegal immigrants into the country. 

Here are five things he can do, today, to blunt the current invasion. 

1) Reinstate remain in Mexico for those claiming asylum, which would immediately cut down on millions of false asylum claims and years long immigration court backlog. 

2) End catch-and-release into American towns, cities and communities. 

3) Use the Immigration and Nationality Act to "suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate."

4) Restart construction on the border wall (miles of wall are currently sitting stacked up and rotting in lots, ready to be put up). 

Recommended

It Just Got Far Worse for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Advertisement

5) Reinstate asylum cooperative agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, which force "asylum seekers" to file claims in their home countries. 

There's a long list of things Biden can do, today, to protect the sovereignty of the country and help himself politically. He's refusing. 

Tags: BORDER CRISIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

It Just Got Far Worse for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
We Know Now Why Boeing's Door Plug Bolts Didn't Do Their Job Spencer Brown
Conservatives, Give War a Chance Kurt Schlichter
KJP Serves Up Shameful Word Salad About 'Military Folks' Killed 'Fighting for This Administration' Spencer Brown
Why Snopes Was Forced to Retract Their Ridiculous Fact Check about Biden's Hard Hat Matt Vespa
The Tyranny of Federalizing Troops to Undermine America's National Sovereignty Allen West

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
It Just Got Far Worse for Fani Willis Mia Cathell
Advertisement