Biden Can Stop the Flow of Illegal Immigration Now. He's Refusing.

As lawmakers on Capitol Hill continue their negotiations over a "border security" bill, one that House Republicans say is dead on arrival, President Joe Biden has successfully convinced onlookers that he needs Congress to fix the current crisis that he created.

The facts show he doesn't need Congress or a massive "comprehensive" immigration reform plan, as the White House press secretary continues present to the media, to start solving the problem. He simply needs to get out his pen, just like former President Donald Trump did, to stop the unprecedented flow of illegal immigrants into the country.

Here are five things he can do, today, to blunt the current invasion.

1) Reinstate remain in Mexico for those claiming asylum, which would immediately cut down on millions of false asylum claims and years long immigration court backlog.

2) End catch-and-release into American towns, cities and communities.

3) Use the Immigration and Nationality Act to "suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate."

4) Restart construction on the border wall (miles of wall are currently sitting stacked up and rotting in lots, ready to be put up).

5) Reinstate asylum cooperative agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, which force "asylum seekers" to file claims in their home countries.

There's a long list of things Biden can do, today, to protect the sovereignty of the country and help himself politically. He's refusing.