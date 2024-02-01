Capitol Police Decides It's Not a Crime to Film a Sex Tape in the Senate

Last December came the wild story brought by The Daily Caller, in which footage surfaced of Aidan Maese-Czeropski, then a staffer for Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD). On Thursday, the U.S. Capitol Police revealed that they will not be charging anyone in the incident. This is despite how there was "a likely violation of Congressional policy," which is putting it politely. Maese-Czeropski was also not cooperative with investigators.

USCP says they will not charge anyone in the sex video incident in a Senate hearing room. pic.twitter.com/9ocL5zWg4k — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) February 1, 2024

2) USCP: After consulting with federal and local prosecutors, as well as doing a comprehensive investigation and review of possible charges, it was determined that – despite a likely violation of Congressional policy – there is currently no evidence that a crime was committed. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 1, 2024

4) USCP: The Congressional staffer, who has since resigned from his job, exercised his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent and refused to talk to us. Our investigators are willing to review new evidence should any come to light. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) February 1, 2024

Scandal abounded with Maese-Czeropski, who, although he isn't cooperating with investigators, still posted on social media about the incident. He had also been promoted beforehand, despite also being told to tone down his social media posts. And, as we also covered at the time, Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) had also identified Maese-Czeropski as the one who yelled "Free Palestine" at him.

BREAKING: Aidan Maese-Czeropski posts a statement on LinkedIn after having sex in a senate hearing room where he says that he is “being attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda” and that “I would never disrespect my workplace.” https://t.co/IwscrA2chv pic.twitter.com/CLcLL36C9D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 16, 2023





This is a frustrating update to an outrageous scandal. Cardin wouldn't even say if Maese-Czeropski was fired or was allowed to resign, though the statement says he had "resigned." The matter is closed, at least for now. We'll remind you of First Lady Jill Biden's words once again, about her party bringing so-called "decency," with Robby Starbuck having highlighted plenty of examples of how that is not the case.

Since this tweet:



• Joe had a trans activist shake their fake breasts on the White House lawn

• Cocaine found at the White House

• Male Biden appointee steals Womens clothes at airports to wear them

• Gay sex tape filmed in the Senate

• Joe’s son had sex tapes go public and… pic.twitter.com/QgxwTH4yeq — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) December 16, 2023







