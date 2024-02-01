Capitol Police Decides It's Not a Crime to Film a Sex Tape in the Senate

Police Give Update on the Unexplained Deaths of These Kansas City Chiefs Fans
Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  February 01, 2024 10:00 AM
Last December came the wild story brought by The Daily Caller, in which footage surfaced of Aidan Maese-Czeropski, then a staffer for Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD). On Thursday, the U.S. Capitol Police revealed that they will not be charging anyone in the incident. This is despite how there was "a likely violation of Congressional policy," which is putting it politely. Maese-Czeropski was also not cooperative with investigators.

Scandal abounded with Maese-Czeropski, who, although he isn't cooperating with investigators, still posted on social media about the incident. He had also been promoted beforehand, despite also being told to tone down his social media posts. And, as we also covered at the time, Rep. Max Miller (R-OH) had also identified Maese-Czeropski as the one who yelled "Free Palestine" at him. 

This is a frustrating update to an outrageous scandal. Cardin wouldn't even say if Maese-Czeropski was fired or was allowed to resign, though the statement says he had "resigned." The matter is closed, at least for now. We'll remind you of First Lady Jill Biden's words once again, about her party bringing so-called "decency," with Robby Starbuck having highlighted plenty of examples of how that is not the case.



