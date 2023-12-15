Dem Staffer Busted for Having Gay Sex in Senate Hearing Room

What is going on up on the Hill? It has nothing to do with Ukraine aid, Israel war funding, inflation, or a host of other issues that never seem to get done by these lawmakers. Their respective staffers appear to have a lot of free time because one of them filmed himself having gay sex in a Senate hearing room. No, I’m not kidding—a gay porno was filmed in the Capitol Building. The Daily Caller had the story, plus the graphic images, which we will not post here, but holy hell, what is going on (via Daily Caller):

Advertisement

Aidan Maese-Czeropski, @SenatorCardin’s staffer taping himself in a sex act in the Senate Hearing Room, was featured in a Joe Biden ad back in 2020 pic.twitter.com/6FRtN3jgg4 — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) December 15, 2023

Can confirm that the @SenatorCardin staffer who filmed himself having sex in a senate hearing room is this guy.



Aidan Maese-Czeropski.



He's also the same guy who yelled "Free Palestine" at Jewish Rep. Max Miller on Wednesday. https://t.co/nM9uzWIYg9 pic.twitter.com/ULffKqj8eY — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 15, 2023

What have they done to my beloved senate. https://t.co/sDjz6F2q7u — Josh Holmes (@HolmesJosh) December 15, 2023





Leaked amateur pornography shows a congressional staffer having anal sex with an unknown man in the Senate hearing room, video obtained by the Daily Caller shows. The alleged staffer can also be seen in a photo, naked on all fours, looking back at the camera on the table where Senators often sit to ask questions during a hearing… A source identified the room to the Daily Caller as Senate room Hart 216- The Judiciary Room. The Caller blurred out his face because his identity has not been confirmed. Daily Caller has not confirmed the identities of either party in the amateur porn video. Daily Caller reviewed the chat where the video leaked and confirmed it was shared in a private group for gay men in politics. One of the individuals in the video has been identified as Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a staffer for Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD). I also have a feeling that more videos of these antics will drop soon.

Cardin staff wildin’. Making porn at work and yelling “free Palestine” at a Jewish congressman?



I have a question: how long would Cardin’s filmmaker last in a free Palestine? https://t.co/jXtBiFdTUb — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) December 15, 2023

What the hell were these people thinking? Rebecca will have more on Mr. Maese-Czeropski, who also engaged in anti-Israel activism at his workplace, targeting a Jewish member of Congress.



