Tipsheet

Dem Staffer Busted for Having Gay Sex in Senate Hearing Room

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 15, 2023 6:45 PM
AP Photo/Mark Tenally

What is going on up on the Hill? It has nothing to do with Ukraine aid, Israel war funding, inflation, or a host of other issues that never seem to get done by these lawmakers. Their respective staffers appear to have a lot of free time because one of them filmed himself having gay sex in a Senate hearing room. No, I’m not kidding—a gay porno was filmed in the Capitol Building. The Daily Caller had the story, plus the graphic images, which we will not post here, but holy hell, what is going on (via Daily Caller): 

Leaked amateur pornography shows a congressional staffer having anal sex with an unknown man in the Senate hearing room, video obtained by the Daily Caller shows. 

The alleged staffer can also be seen in a photo, naked on all fours, looking back at the camera on the table where Senators often sit to ask questions during a hearing… 

A source identified the room to the Daily Caller as Senate room Hart 216- The Judiciary Room. The Caller blurred out his face because his identity has not been confirmed. 

Daily Caller has not confirmed the identities of either party in the amateur porn video. Daily Caller reviewed the chat where the video leaked and confirmed it was shared in a private group for gay men in politics. 

One of the individuals in the video has been identified as Aidan Maese-Czeropski, a staffer for Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD). I also have a feeling that more videos of these antics will drop soon. 

What the hell were these people thinking? Rebecca will have more on Mr. Maese-Czeropski, who also engaged in anti-Israel activism at his workplace, targeting a Jewish member of Congress.


