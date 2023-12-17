Democrats Love Racists Because They Are Racists
Tipsheet

The Dem Staffer Who Got Busted for Gay Sex in Senate Hearing Room Had a History of Vulgar Posts

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 17, 2023 1:05 PM

The weekend was filled with palace intrigue when a staffer for Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) got busted for having gay sex in a Senate hearing room. The graphic video leaked, leading to some hilarious reactions on social media and a public relations nightmare for the Cardin office. The staffer was fired in less than 24 hours after this circus was made public.

Advertisement

The aide identified in the video, Aidan Maese-Czeropski tried to play the victim, but thus far, it hasn’t resonated. What was this guy thinking? Also, while some might not like the hyper-proliferation of social media over the past decade, it has exposed us to the debauchery up on the Hill from everyone. We all know the rumors; they date back to the days of using typewriters, at least. These antics aren’t new, but now it’s more in our faces. Is this a one-off situation? No, reportedly, Maese-Czeropski was told to tone down his social media posts because they were all-around inappropriate:

Recommended

Here Are the Reactions to a Dem Staffer Getting Caught Having Gay Sex in a Senate Hearing Room Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Posts like this are a prime example—I’ll link to it, but it seems like this Senate pornogate fiasco was an event that was brewing for quite some time. As Keys mentioned, there will be more about how some knew about his behavior and told him to get it together. He obviously didn't listen. Next is whether this act could land Cardin's aid in legal trouble.

Advertisement

For those who don’t know, Erick Adame was an NY1 weatherman before he was fired in December of 2022 once his nocturnal activities were exposed. He posted videos to an adult webcam site.

