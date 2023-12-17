The Dem Staffer Who Got Busted for Gay Sex in Senate Hearing Room Had a History of Vulgar Posts

The weekend was filled with palace intrigue when a staffer for Sen. Ben Cardin (D-MD) got busted for having gay sex in a Senate hearing room. The graphic video leaked, leading to some hilarious reactions on social media and a public relations nightmare for the Cardin office. The staffer was fired in less than 24 hours after this circus was made public.

BREAKING: Aidan Maese-Czeropski posts a statement on LinkedIn after having sex in a senate hearing room where he says that he is “being attacked for who I love to pursue a political agenda” and that “I would never disrespect my workplace.” https://t.co/IwscrA2chv pic.twitter.com/CLcLL36C9D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 16, 2023

Holy hell, this statement. I suppose shamelessness shouldn’t be a surprise here, given the actions and corresponding evidence in question, but nevertheless — wow. Quick thoughts:



1) You’re not the victim.



2) “Attacked for who I love.” Oh, don’t you dare. You’re being… https://t.co/rXnW1yEbV3 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 16, 2023

The aide identified in the video, Aidan Maese-Czeropski tried to play the victim, but thus far, it hasn’t resonated. What was this guy thinking? Also, while some might not like the hyper-proliferation of social media over the past decade, it has exposed us to the debauchery up on the Hill from everyone. We all know the rumors; they date back to the days of using typewriters, at least. These antics aren’t new, but now it’s more in our faces. Is this a one-off situation? No, reportedly, Maese-Czeropski was told to tone down his social media posts because they were all-around inappropriate:

The whole Aidan Maese-Czeropski situation, first reported by @henryrodgersdc, has been interesting to watch play out. His social media activity was well known within @SenatorCardin's office, and he's posted questionable things for months, like this photo with @ERICSORENSEN. pic.twitter.com/Sf2dFCml03 — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) December 16, 2023

We basically have another Erick Adame on our hands, someone who is trying to make themselves out to be the victim early on, but whose actions — and the proof — reveal something incredibly different. — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) December 16, 2023

I just hope nothing was ever done here. pic.twitter.com/0TKaCfnNTn — Matthew Keys (@MatthewKeysLive) December 16, 2023

If you didn’t think things could get worse for Aidan aka Andre, the staffer and aide to @SenatorCardin— it does and just did. It was just discovered that @Aidanmaesec has a very NSFW @Reddit account with the username “Barebacktwinkslut” and his bio claims he loves being “used by… pic.twitter.com/Xoxjml1a4k — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat_) December 17, 2023

Posts like this are a prime example—I’ll link to it, but it seems like this Senate pornogate fiasco was an event that was brewing for quite some time. As Keys mentioned, there will be more about how some knew about his behavior and told him to get it together. He obviously didn't listen. Next is whether this act could land Cardin's aid in legal trouble.

For those who don’t know, Erick Adame was an NY1 weatherman before he was fired in December of 2022 once his nocturnal activities were exposed. He posted videos to an adult webcam site.