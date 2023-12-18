Dem Senator Knew His Aide at the Center of Gay Sex Fiasco Was Trouble, But Promoted Him Anyway

The aide who was fired for his gay sex session in a Senate hearing room was known for his risqué social media posts. The world was made aware of Aidan Maese-Czeropski’s graphic video last Friday, where he was identified as one of the men in the clip. Maese-Czeropski was fired hours after the video became public, but not before he tried to play the victim card when he was exposed before deleting his LinkedIn page.

Cardin’s office knew Maese-Czeropski’s social media activity was out of control but promoted him anyway. He reportedly continued to post racy material to a selected group of people on his Instagram. The point is that this aide’s social media presence was well-known, so this gay sex meltdown shouldn’t shock anyone. Cardin’s office had a chance to prevent a public relations catastrophe but decided to gamble—and lost. Matthew Keys at The Desk has more:

So Cardin’s top staffer knew he was posting gay porn on social media and promoted him anyway… https://t.co/i4MxxGSIlH — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) December 18, 2023

Fox has learned that the Senate sex tape was recorded last week. But time of day is unclear. A Congressional security source is promising a "thorough investigation" with interviews upcoming — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) December 18, 2023





In November, Senator Ben Cardin’s Chief of Staff Chris Lynch promoted U.C. Berkeley graduate Aidan Maese-Czeropski from his entry-level aide job while simultaneously warning the 23-year-old to stop posting nude and seminude photographs to his public Instagram page, according to a person familiar with the situation. Maese-Czeropski affirmed the warning in a now-deleted story posted to his Instagram page, in which he said the “chief of staff just promoted me and in the same breath suggested I tone down my social media.” For about two weeks, Maese-Czeropski relegated most of his revealing posts to a “Close Friends” feed, where he posted nude photographs of himself while working from home and while traveling to Las Vegas and other places, according to a source within Senator Cardin’s office who asked to remain anonymous because they were not authorized to speak with reporters without permission. He began posting publicly again earlier this month, where his unclothed photographs were available to more than 1,000 followers, including some who worked with Maese-Czeropski in the U.S. Senate, the source said. […] Despite the questionable posts, few within Senator Cardin’s office felt there was much they could do about Maese-Czeropski’s social media activity, with Lynch telling one staffer that the posts were “made on a personal account” and that the office “didn’t want to come across as impeding on the personal expression of an openly-gay staffer,” the source said. Lynch and Senator Cardin’s communications director, Sue Walitsky, did not respond to an email from The Desk seeking comment on the matter.

The public embarrassment for Cardin, who is retiring from public life after his term expires in 2025, is the least of it. Maese-Czeropski could be facing legal action for his unauthorized use of the room.