Moreno Campaign Pushes Back on ‘Disgusting Lie’ From LaRose Campaign

The Ohio Republican Primary will be taking place on March 19, and while it's possible Donald Trump may already be the presidential nominee by then, Ohioans still have to select the Republican nominee they're looking for to retire Democratic Sen. Sherrod Brown. Secretary of State Frank LaRose, state Sen. Matt Dolan, and businessman Bernie Moreno are all in the running, with LaRose and Moreno both going at it on the pro-life issue.

As Paula Bolyard at our sister site of PJ Media highlighted, pointing to coverage from the Buckeye Reporter, 990 forms for the time that Moreno sat on the board of the Cleveland Foundation, show that the foundation donated millions of dollars to Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, the Center for Reproductive Rights, the Equality Ohio Education Fund, the ACLU of Ohio, and the J Street Education Fund. As Paul also noted, the Cleveland Foundation, "which issues hundreds of grants every year, donated to conservative causes as well."

A spokeswoman for the Moreno campaign, Reagan McCarthy, provided a statement to PJ Media as well as Townhall. "This is a disgusting lie from a desperate career politician. In the words of Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, Frank LaRose will lie through his teeth to get political power. Board members do not get voting power over grant decisions in a donor-advised fund," she said. Vance is Ohio's Republican senator who replaced former Sen. Rob Portman, a fellow Republican who declined to run again for the 2022 election and who has endorsed Moreno. "Unequivocally, Bernie never voted for any of the grants mentioned," she added.

LaRose spokesperson Ben Kindel also provided a statement, noting "Bernie Moreno is a fraud who caved to his woke corporate elite buddies. He sat on the board of a foundation for six years as they funneled money into dangerous liberal woke pet projects without his protest. He’s either an ineffective pushover or a liar — neither of which would make a good senator."

The LaRose War Room account has been highlighting the supposedly less than pro-life positions of Dolan and Moreno. This included highlighting those concerns outlined by the Buckeye Reporter.

Matt Dolan and Bernie Moreno are exactly what the abortion lobby wants – candidates who fold on the issue of life. Frank LaRose is the only 100% pro-life candidate in the U.S. Senate race. #OHGOPSenateDebate #OHSen pic.twitter.com/nI9YdJoeUE — LaRose War Room (@LaRoseForSenate) January 23, 2024

Frank LaRose has been fighting Planned Parenthood and their radical agenda in the state of Ohio for years.



Meanwhile, Bernie Moreno helped send them millions.



Maybe that’s why he was nowhere to be found during the issue one fight. https://t.co/5SdEGQ2ymd — LaRose War Room (@LaRoseForSenate) January 25, 2024

When it comes to these donor-advised funds, they are there to allocate funds at the wishes of the donors, and the board members themselves do not get a vote. "A donor-advised fund is a private fund administered by a third party and created for the purpose of managing charitable donations on behalf of an organization, a family, or an individual," Investopedia explained.



Moreno has not held public office before, and he's used his political outsider status as a positive, including and especially in his campaign ads. He's also expressed pro-life views during the campaign.

He spoke at Ohio's Right to Life last October, and spoke out against a pro-abortion ballot initative. He also celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Dobbs v. Jackson decision last June, which overturned Roe v. Wade.

A Country that honors life is a Country with honor. https://t.co/KFL9flUt4v — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) October 6, 2023

One year ago today, the Supreme Court reversed a terrible decision made over 50 years ago that led to the ending of millions of unborn lives.



Today, let’s celebrate that monumental victory for the cause of life and commit to always fighting for the most vulnerable. — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) June 24, 2023

LaRose has also championed himself as a pro-life advocate, including and especially when it came to opposing the same pro-aborion initative, known as Issue 1, which ultimately passed last November. He also had a pro-life record, which including sponsoring pro-life legislation to ban abortions targeting unborn babies diagnosed with Down syndrome, when he served in the Ohio State Senate.

Sending our best to our friends in DC for the March for Life today. Thank you for your steadfast commitment to protecting the unborn.



Stay safe and warm! pic.twitter.com/8tiJQ9NmZO — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) January 19, 2024

The temps may have been freezing, but the passion for protecting innocent life was stronger than ever this weekend in Maumee.



Thank you to St. Joseph Catholic Church and the @KofC for organizing this event - we must be steadfast and resolute in our fight for life here in Ohio. pic.twitter.com/Ed4zuRLH4n — Frank LaRose (@FrankLaRose) January 15, 2024

In addition to Vance and other Republican senators, Moreno has the endorsement of Trump, which came last December, after he had already been sharing positive words about him since around the time he entered the race last April.

The Ohio race is currently considered a top race, if not the top race to watch for 2024 Senate races. Republican have a particularly good chance of gaining control of the Senate when it comes to the vulnerable seats that Democrats are defending, especially in comparison to 2022. Forecasters currently consider the race to be a "Toss-Up."



