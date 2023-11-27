'Finish the Wall': Bernie Moreno Continues Ad Campaign in Quest for U.S. Senate

Earlier this month, we highlighted how businessman Bernie Moreno was engaging in a $2 million ad campaign leading up to the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate seat in Ohio. In addition to an ad further introducing himself to Ohioans, Moreno also recently released an ad titled "Make That Happen," which highlights his America First focus and his views on securing the southern border. The move to unseat vulnerable Democratic incumbent Sen. Sherrod Brown makes Ohio one of the top pickup opportunities for Republicans, if not the top pickup opportunity.

"Bernie Moreno puts America first and will secure our southern border," a narrator declares. Moreno himself is featured in the ad expressing concern about how "we have a completely wide open border" as well as how "we have drugs and human trafficking streaming through our southern border."

"The first thing we have to do is we have to finish the wall," Moreno continues, "and then allow the U.S. military to wipe the drug cartels off the face of the earth," which he says "we need to put America First to make that happen."

Moreno has often highlighted his own immigrant background, as he was born in Colombia and immigrated to the United States legally with his family when he was 5-years-old. He became an American citizen when he was 18.

The ad has been shared to Moreno's X account and is also featured throughout his campaign website.

Our political leaders in DC have allowed and encouraged millions of illegal migrants to take advantage of our asylum laws.



Securing our border means we reject amnesty, reform asylum laws so that it can only be claimed at a legal port of entry, end catch and release, finish the… https://t.co/a7s5L4bbHC — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) November 21, 2023

"Ohioans are looking for an America First senator who will work with President Trump to stop the flow of illegal immigrants into our country. As Senator, Bernie will finish President Trump's wall, wipe drug cartels off the face of the earth and put America first, always," Conor McGuinness, a spokesman, offered in a statement about the ad.

Polls have continuously shown this to be a competitive race, and forecasters currently regard it as a "Toss-Up." Especially compared to 2022, the 2024 Senate map is considered to heavily favor Republicans. This is with regards to both the seats Republicans are looking to pickup and the ones they must defend.

Both of Moreno's ads focused heavily on former and potentially future President Donald Trump and the positive remarks he's made about the candidate. Trump won Ohio in both 2016 and 2020 by around 8 percentage points and is still considered a popular figure in the Buckeye State. Any endorsement he provides, should he give one, could matter considerably. Trump endorsed now Sen. JD Vance in April of last year in the crowded primary to replace then Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), who was retiring.