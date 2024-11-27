Black Friday Blowout Sale! 74% Off VIP Membership
Dems Vow to Retake Pennsylvania, But They're Aware of a Looming Problem
Tipsheet

In a Race That Will Decide MN's State House, We've Learned That Someone Trashed Some Ballots

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  November 27, 2024 10:00 PM
AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Minnesota’s State House elections have become controversial after we’ve learned that ballots were trashed in a crucial race that could’ve determined the composition of the lower chamber. It’s tied 67-67 now, but some calling for a new election in Minnesota’s 54th state House race over these developments. This race was decided by only 14 votes (via CBS News): 

The preliminary investigation into what happened to 20 ballots unaccounted for in the closest state House race in Minnesota were likely thrown away and won't be recovered, the Scott County attorney said Wednesday. 

The update adds a new layer to a contest that Republicans have pledged to challenge in court. A recount of ballots last week showed DFL incumbent Rep. Brad Tabke maintained his lead over GOP challenger Aaron Paul, widening his victory by just one vote for a total of 15. 

But looming over that recount was the question of a 21 ballot discrepancy that Scott County officials found in two precincts: Officials said they had records of 21 more people voting than ballots received. 

"The preliminary investigation into the 21-ballot discrepancy hasn't been determinative thus far, and it appears likely to be the result of human error that occurred during the collection of early absentee ballots at the City of Shakopee," said Ron Hocevar, the Scott County attorney in a news release.  "This unfortunate situation resulted in a level of confusion that should not have occurred." 

[…]

The investigation is not complete but Hocevar said county staff made a preliminary conclusion the ballots   "most likely will not be recovered." 

"Even if 20 ballots were found, it is unlikely that their chain of custody can be proven to assure they have not been tampered with," he added 

It’s excusable. What happened here is almost as laughable as California still counting ballots weeks after Election Day. Again, for those keeping score, this is how election conspiracies start and sometimes become vindicated.  

