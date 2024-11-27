Mega Dem Donor Reveals Incriminating Details About Kamala Harris' Failed Campaign

A Democrat mega-donor got candid this week after revealing significant details about outgoing Vice President Kamala Harris’s failed campaign.

John Morgan told News Nation’s Chris Cuomo that some of Washington’s most elite Democratic figures did not want Harris to replace outgoing President Joe Biden after they staged a coup and forced him out of the race. Their hesitation toward making her the party’s 2024 nominee was valid.

Former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) were just a few of the politicians who did not want Harris to be on the presidential ticket.

The 81-year-old president exited the race in July amid mounting pressure from high-ranking Democratic figures. Less than an hour later, he endorsed Harris for president.

According to Morgan, Biden’s endorsement of Harris was an “F you” to Obama and Pelosi, who waited days to endorse the vice president for the job formally.

“He did not want to go gently,” Morgan said of Biden, who was “pissed” at “every representative that was pushing him out.”

Pelosi reportedly called for a primary and told her staff there would be a conference, a caucus, and a convention. However, Morgan said Harris’s nomination was “primarily driven by Biden’s quick decision to appoint his No. 2,” which contradicted the Democratic Party’s who ran its entire party in which democracy was its top priority.

In addition, Morgan said that Harris is forever disqualified from running for president again after vehemently spending more than one billion dollars in the 100 days she campaigned.

“All of a sudden, everybody’s got the keys to the candy store: ad buyers, talent consultants. There’s 100 days to do it, and the money started pouring in,” Morgan said.

Harris’ campaign spent a reported $15 million on “event productions,” four million dollars on private jets, and one million dollars on talk-show host Oprah Winfrey’s company. Morgan said ego and a “crazy” desire to “obtain commissions on placed ads” were reasoning for the lavish spending.

In addition to being barred from running for office again, Morgan said the failed presidential candidate can no longer be trusted with money, suggesting that donors will not give her any of their funds if she runs for anything again.

“This will 'follow Harris for the rest of her career,” he said.