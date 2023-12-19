Donald Trump Endorses Bernie Moreno for Ohio Senate Race

Three months before the Ohio Republican primary, former and potentially future President Donald Trump revealed on Tuesday that he was endorsing Bernie Moreno for the U.S. Senate race in Ohio. Moreno is running to retire Democrat Sherrod Brown, with Ohio being regarded as one of the top pickup opportunities in 2024, if not the top opportunity. Trump has had positive remarks for Moreno from the start, including around the time the candidate announced in April.

Advertisement

Trump endorsed Moreno as well as praised the Senate candidate in two TruthSocial posts sent out at the same time on Tuesday night. The first post spoke to Moreno's success as "a highly respected businessman" and "a successful political outsider" as he also assured that Moreno "will always stand up to the Fascist “nut jobs” and the spineless RINOS in order to fight the corrupt Deep State that is destroying our Country."

There was also a warning about Brown. "Remember, we need a successful political outsider like Bernie to defeat Liberal career politician, Sherrod Brown, who has so poorly represented Ohio, and pretends that he’s all for the Policies of your Favorite President, Donald J. Trump, but then gets to the Senate and votes 100% for the horrendous Policies of Crooked Joe Biden, the worst President in the History of our Country. Don’t be fooled by Sherrod Brown," Trump shared in that post. "He is a Radical Left Liberal who will always let you down. He does not stand for Ohio Values, and never will. Bernie Moreno, on the other hand, will ALWAYS put America First."

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

As Townhall has been covering, Moreno himself has also focused heavily on his role as an outsider with an ad campaign across the statd, as he also touts his support for Trump and how he is prioritizing the issue of securing the southern border.

Another post from Trump made clear that "Bernie Moreno will be an outstanding United States Senator, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement," while also calling on voters to unite behind Moreno. "It’s time for the entire Republican Party to UNITE around Bernie’s campaign for Senate, so that we can have a BIG victory in what will be the most important Election in American History," that post started off by mentioning.

The post also made reference to Moreno's connection to Trump through Rep. Max Miller (R-OH), a former Trump aide who is now a congressman and was endorsed by the former president. Moreno's daughter, Emily, has been maried to the congressman since August 2022.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

In April of last year, Trump endorsed now Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), who was running to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman, a fellow Republican. Vance surged in the polls, ultimately winning the nomination in the crowded primary and the general election against former Rep. Tim Ryan, his Democratic opponent. It's worth noting that Trump's endorsement for Moreno has come much earlier this time. Moreno had actually been running in that primary last year as well, but dropped out early on.

A short time later the Trump campaign also sent out an email statement that included the text of both TruthSocial posts.

Moreno issued a post from his X account sharing he was "honored and thankful" for the endorsement.

Advertisement

I am honored and thankful to have the endorsement of @realDonaldTrump for United States Senate from the Great State of Ohio.



With President Trump back in the White House, we will Make America Great Again! pic.twitter.com/HJ9hKpex56 — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) December 19, 2023

He also released a statement about the endorsement. "I could not be more grateful or humbled to have the complete and total endorsement of President Donald Trump at this vital moment in the campaign. He is the leader America needs most, and job one in 2024 is returning him to the White House. His support makes clear that there is only one Pro-Trump, America First candidate in this race," Moreno shared. "It's time for Ohio Republicans to unite around our campaign so we can end Sherrod Brown's 50-year political career in the fall. With a Republican Senate and President Trump back in the White House, we will Make America Great Again!"



Moreno has the endorsement of Vance, as well as other Republican senators, including Mike Lee of Utah and Marco Rubio of Florida. His endorsement page also mentions the endorsmenets of ambassadors, former elected officials, other political candidates, local Republican parties, and conservative organizations.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose and State Sen. Matt Dolan are also running in the primary to retire Brown. Polls have shown that any of those candidates being the nominee would be competitive against Brown. Given that he now has Trump's endorsement, though, it will be curious to see how long it takes for Moreno's place in the polls--both in the primary and general election--as well as his name ID to surge. The Senate race is currently considered a "Toss-Up" according to forecasters.

Advertisement

Trump won Ohio by about 8 percentage points in both the 2016 and 2020 presidential elections and is still considered a popuar figure in the state. Polls also show he has a wide lead when it comes to winning his own primary in Ohio, as well as a lead in a hypothetical rematch against President Joe Biden.

