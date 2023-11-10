Bernie Moreno Announces $2 Million Ad Buy in Key Ohio Senate Race

On Thursday, Bernie Moreno launched a $2 million ad buy for the Ohio Republican primary Senate race as he runs to challenge Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) next November. The press release spoke to "a statewide advertising blitz that will continue through primary election day," on March 19, 2024, with the initial $2 million phrase involving "broadcast, cable, radio, digital and direct mail" until December.

Tellingly, the release notes that Moreno is "the first candidate to advertise on broadcast television."

INBOX: the Ohio Senate race is heating up as @berniemoreno launches a new ad. Here’s the press release for it. This is seen as one of the top pickups, if not THE top pickup for Republicans in 2024, with vulnerable Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown running for reelection. pic.twitter.com/XsVaurWAD8 — Rebecca Downs (@RebeccaRoseGold) November 9, 2023

The release also included a statement from Conor McGuiness, a spokesman. "This initial phase of advertising will be a great introduction of Bernie to voters throughout Ohio. Bernie is the only pro-Trump, America First conservative, and political outsider in this race, and is proud to be endorsed by Senator J.D. Vance," McGuiness said, referencing an endorsement that came in May. "When voters get to know Bernie and his vision for Ohio, we think they’ll echo President Trump’s sentiments when he said 'We love Bernie Moreno,'" McGuiness continued.

Moreno's X account posted an on Thursday as well, which also mentions Trump and Vance, as well as emphasizes his role as a businessman and a political insider.

In the US Senate, I’ll always fight to put AMERICA FIRST! pic.twitter.com/CSHNilmBsp — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) November 9, 2023

Especially since Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced on Thursday afternoon that he would not be running for reelection, Ohio is seen as one of the top races next year, along with Montana, where fellow vulnerable Democratic incumbent, Sen. Jon Tester, is also running for reelection. The 2024 Senate map looks particularly favorable to the Republican Party overall, especially in comparison to 2022.

While National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Steve Daines of Montana indicated during an interview in July that they do not plan to get involved, Trump has spoken positively of Moreno before. Morneno and Trump also have a connection in that Moreno's son-in-law, Rep. Max Miller (R-OH), is a former Trump aide who was endorsed by the former president for his congressional seat.

State Sen. Matt Dolan and Secretary of State Frank LaRose are also running in the Republican primary.

Forecasters consider the Senate race in Ohio next year to be a "Toss-Up," with polls indicating it looks to be a competitive race.