The Left’s Destruction of the Good Samaritan
'Holocaust 2.0': All the Young Kids Want to Do Is Intimidate or Kill...
Joe Biden Was Infuriated About the Fake News the NYT Printed About Gaza
The Man Who Went Nuts Over a GOP Election Greeter in Virginia Has...
Ronna and Trump: A Single Unit of Electoral Dysfunction
Tehran's Reign of Terror Requires a Rapid Response
Leftists AG Letitia James Faces Heat for Attending Trump's Trial
Major Muslim Group Accuses Biden Administration of 'War Crimes'
Left-Wing Outlet Celebrates 6-Year-Old ‘Drag Queen’
The Blue City Is Taking Drastic Measure to Combat Crime As Businesses Flee...
Veterans, Every Story of Service Matters
Judge Upholds Florida Law Protecting Women's Sports
People Are Not Pleased With What's Been Left Out of Updates in Murder...
Insane: WaPo Censors Anti-Hamas Cartoon Because...
Tipsheet

Bernie Moreno Announces $2 Million Ad Buy in Key Ohio Senate Race

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 10, 2023 5:15 PM
AP Photo/Joe Maiorana

On Thursday, Bernie Moreno launched a $2 million ad buy for the Ohio Republican primary Senate race as he runs to challenge Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-OH) next November. The press release spoke to "a statewide advertising blitz that will continue through primary election day," on March 19, 2024, with the initial $2 million phrase involving "broadcast, cable, radio, digital and direct mail" until December.

Advertisement

Tellingly, the release notes that Moreno is "the first candidate to advertise on broadcast television." 

The release also included a statement from Conor McGuiness, a spokesman. "This initial phase of advertising will be a great introduction of Bernie to voters throughout Ohio. Bernie is the only pro-Trump, America First conservative, and political outsider in this race, and is proud to be endorsed by Senator J.D. Vance," McGuiness said, referencing an endorsement that came in May. "When voters get to know Bernie and his vision for Ohio, we think they’ll echo President Trump’s sentiments when he said 'We love Bernie Moreno,'" McGuiness continued. 

Moreno's X account posted an on Thursday as well, which also mentions Trump and Vance, as well as emphasizes his role as a businessman and a political insider.

Especially since Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced on Thursday afternoon that he would not be running for reelection, Ohio is seen as one of the top races next year, along with Montana, where fellow vulnerable Democratic incumbent, Sen. Jon Tester, is also running for reelection. The 2024 Senate map looks particularly favorable to the Republican Party overall, especially in comparison to 2022.

Recommended

What John Fetterman Did Is Going to Drive Pro-Hamas Protesters Insane Matt Vespa
Advertisement

While National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Chairman Steve Daines of Montana indicated during an interview in July that they do not plan to get involved, Trump has spoken positively of Moreno before. Morneno and Trump also have a connection in that Moreno's son-in-law, Rep. Max Miller (R-OH), is a former Trump aide who was endorsed by the former president for his congressional seat.

State Sen. Matt Dolan and Secretary of State Frank LaRose are also running in the Republican primary.

Forecasters consider the Senate race in Ohio next year to be a "Toss-Up," with polls indicating it looks to be a competitive race.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

What John Fetterman Did Is Going to Drive Pro-Hamas Protesters Insane Matt Vespa
Douglas Murray Gives Piers Morgan a Brutal Reality Check Townhall Video
The Man Who Went Nuts Over a GOP Election Greeter in Virginia Has Been Identified Matt Vespa
Joe Biden Was Infuriated About the Fake News the NYT Printed About Gaza Matt Vespa
Threats of Radical Islamic Terrorism Are Rising...and the FBI Goes After These People Instead Matt Vespa
Woman With PhD Thinks She Has One of the Highest IQs in the Room. Cue the Reality Check. Townhall Video

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
What John Fetterman Did Is Going to Drive Pro-Hamas Protesters Insane Matt Vespa
Advertisement