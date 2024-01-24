Texas Installs More Razor Wire in Defiance of Biden Admin, SCOTUS Order

"This is not over," pledged Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott in a post on X earlier this week after the Supreme Court sided with the Biden administration on an emergency appeal order allowing federal agents to dismantle razor wire installed by Texas at the Mexican border.

"Texas' razor wire is an effective deterrent to the illegal crossings Biden encourages," Abbott reiterated, correctly contrasting Texas' efforts to do the work of securing the border abdicated by the federal government with the Biden administration's policies that have intentionally incentivized and made it easier for illegal immigrants to enter and be released into the U.S.

The Texas National Guard continues to hold the line in Eagle Pass.



Texas will not back down from our efforts to secure the border in Biden’s absence. pic.twitter.com/0IhF7x9b8X — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 23, 2024

Abbott added that, despite legal harassment from the White House, he will "continue to defend Texas' constitutional authority to secure the border and prevent the Biden Admin from destroying our property."

Following through on his pledge from earlier in the week, Texas officials continued deploying even more razor wire along the Texas-Mexico border in defiance of the Biden administration.

Texas’ razor wire is an effective deterrent against the illegal border crossings encouraged by Biden’s open border policies.



We continue to deploy this razor wire to repel illegal immigration. pic.twitter.com/PE8wiMYaYI — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 24, 2024

According to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Chris Olivarez, despite the Biden administration's lawsuit to bar border-securing efforts and the Supreme Court's order, Texas — under Abbott's Operation Lone Star — "will maintain its current posture."

That means "deterring illegal border crossings by utilizing effective border security measures — reinforced concertina wire [and] anti-climb barriers along the Rio Grande," Olivarez explained.

Those deterrents, unsurprisingly, have worked and continue to work as Texas fights to secure the international border and slow the record-setting influx of illegal immigrants caused by Biden's border crisis-triggering policies.

HAPPENING NOW:

Here in Shelby Park 3 migrants from Venezuela are blocked from entering illegally by the razor wire installed by Texas Military Department. Migrants say they’ve been waiting for 3 days on the riverbank to enter. Federal agents are not allowed to enter Shelby Park… pic.twitter.com/NhwB3pz7Y6 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 24, 2024

"The logical concern should be why the Federal Government continues to hinder Texas’ ability to protect its border, all while allowing for the exploitation, dangerous, [and] inhumane methods of permitting illegal immigrants, including children, to illegally cross a dangerous river where many have lost their lives," Olivarez noted. "Texas is the only state using every strategy [and] resource to protect its sovereignty, combat criminal activity, [and] discourage illegal immigration," he emphasized.

"Texas," he declared, "will continue to hold the line."