House Oversight Markup Devolves Further With Fights Over MTG's Photos, Moskowitz's Words

Close to six months after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) held up censored photos during a House Oversight Committee hearing of prostitutes that Hunter Biden trafficked, Greene brought back more photos. Members of the Committee met on Wednesday for a markup as to whether to hold Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress for failing to honor lawful subpoenas, though it often dealt with other unrelated topics, including "white privilege." As Greene raised concerns about at the time, and has since continued to do so, Hunter may have violated the Mann Act in trafficking women over state lines. Those photos, as well as photos of bank statements the congresswoman held up, were relevant forms of evidence that members wished to ask Hunter about.

Just as was the case last July, Democrats erupted in opposition, accusing Greene of sharing pornographic images, even referring to them as "revenge porn." Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-MD) was so incensed that he yelled out multiple times that "this is not 'The Jerry Springer Show.'"

During an involving back-and-forth, though, Greene stood by the photos' relevance. The Committee had been debating Rep. Dan Goldman's (D-NY) amendment offered on suspicious activity reports (SARs), with Comer and Greene noting that these had been disclosed to the public.

In addition to showing censored photos of victims, Greene held up further evidence in the form of plane tickets purchased for the women Greene insists that Hunter trafficked. As Democratic members objected, Greene insisted she be able to speak and hold up the photos, indicating that Hunter had uploaded them to pornography sites and that they were "marked out, showing proof of Mann Act violations."

As Raskin tried to protest and ask point of parliamentary inquiry, Greene continued to make use of her time, insisting that "Democrats should not be offended by pictures that black out things," but rather "they should be offended by actual human trafficking!" Raskin would still claim that the photos were "irrelevant to the hearing itself," specifically asking for a parliamentary ruling.

In response to such questions from the ranking member, Chairman James Comer (R-KY) offered that those would actually be questions for Hunter Biden when it comes to concerns he violated the Mann Act, if he would only show up in the proper way.

As Democrats complained about relevance, Comer repeatedly reminded that the photos represented "appropriately censored evidence in an ongoing investigation." He also reminded that the pictures had also already been entered into the record. Raskin was still objecting to Greene looking to get evidence entered in with unanimous consent, though.

Comer also offered a response for the relevance to the matter on President Joe Biden, specifically wanting to know "who told the IRS, the FBI, and everyone else to stand down" on investigating Hunter Biden, which the chairman reminded "is what we're investigating."

Marjorie Taylor Greene is showing certain pictures of Hunter Biden again pic.twitter.com/qEkb1hpuPv — Acyn (@Acyn) January 10, 2024

When it comes to irrelevant matters, Rep. Lisa McClain (R-MI), who had expertly reminded the Committee of what was at hand during the markup, also could be heard chiming in that "a bunch of things that weren't" relevant had been brought up, too. Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), when he was also called upon for a point of other, also mentioned how unrelated matters had been brought up. "If that's the case, then the entire Democratic testimony that we've heard today should be stricken as irrelevant!"

As Comer ruled that Greene had been in order, Raskin threw out a response that the chairman should bring the matter to the entire House, which the ranking member also appealed. The Committee nevertheless voted to allow Greene to continued. In calling for a record vote, Raskin felt the need to make the puzzling point of how "if that were a book, she would censor it, but she wants to advertise through the House of Representatives." In reality, Democrats are the ones who are promoting pornographic materials to schoolchildren, a point which would later be brought up.

The Committee ultimately voted in favor of tabling Raskin's motion and letting Greene continue, with the congresswoman insisting that such evidence was not only relevant but "was important evidence of human trafficking, Mann Act violations that we had questions for the president's son about," as she continued to hold up more evidence. In this case, it was payments to so-called "assistants," but rather "prostitutes that [Hunter] was trafficking."

"I think. these victims are important, and just because our Democrat colleagues don't like the evidence, doesn't mean that it's not relevant." Greene then shared that she was "especially offended by the women on this Committee that don't care about these women's rights," insisting that "they're victims of Hunter Biden." It's not just Greene saying so, but banks as well, as the congresswoman pointed out as he held up SARs reports.

As she wrapped up the remainder of her time, Greene reminded that "this is clear evidence, Mr. Chairman, these are important questions we have for the president's son pertaining to Mann Act violations."

The circus didn't end there, though, even as other members were called upon to discuss other matters while debating amendments.

When it was Rep. Jared Moskowitz's (D-FL) time to speak, he brought up former and potentially future President Donald Trump's and Jeffrey Epstein as a way to highlight hypocrisy and mock Republican members. Moskowitz was forced to withdraw his words and change his language after Republican members moved to strike them from the record when he had claimed that while they were so "shocked and disgusted" with Hunter Biden, "the guy that you all kneel to, okay, associates himself with a pedophile."

Reps. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) and Clay Higgins (R-LA) were among the several members particularly vocal in opposing Moskowitz's words. "The man just said that we all kneel! I kneel to Christ and I stand for the flag," Higgins insisted, as he gestured to Democratic members. During the commotion, Higgins also brought up how Democrats support pornographic material being available in school libraries, all while opposing Greene's use of censored photos that played a relevant role. Townhall's coverage made similar points in July as well.

As he withdrew his words to replace them with "very much support," Moskowitz wished to clarify there were "no snowflakes offended."

"Moskowitz" was trending over X as a result of the use of his time during the debate and discussion on amendments.

We had to pause committee because Marjorie Taylor Greene is being unhinged. While we wait, @JaredEMoskowitz is holding this up: pic.twitter.com/5QOp1qBqXK — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) January 10, 2024



