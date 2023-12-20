John Kirby Issues a Crucial Reminder About Israel-Hamas War

When it comes to what support the Biden administration has shown for Israel during the Israel-Hamas war, NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby has been one of the more consistent figures on the issue. This is especially the case when it comes to reminding the White House press corps that we can't trust a thing that Hamas says.

As a reporter mentioned, "we’re about to hit a milestone of 20,000 Palestinians killed," which he himself acknowledged was "according to the Hamas-run health ministry." That figure is one many in the mainstream media have reported, despite it coming from such an untrustworthy source.

"I know the President before said that he didn’t always trust those numbers," the reporter continued. "But does the U.S. believe that we’re about to hit that milestone: 20,000 Palestinians killed?"

While Kirby reminded that it is "difficult to have great fingertip-feel on the exact figures, he did offer "we know that many, many thousands of innocent people in Israel and in Gaza have been killed and/or wounded by the conflict." As he made clear "we don't want to see this," he was just as clear as what it could take to make that happen.

"We don’t want to see conflict go on one more day. And it could end today if Hamas would surrender those responsible... release the hostages... and immediately lay down their arms. That--that’s what needs to happen here," he reminded.

Earlier this month, Secretary of State Antony Blinken issued the same reminder when he appeared on ABC News' "This Week," indicating at one point that "if Hamas were to put down its weapons tomorrow [and] surrender tomorrow, this would be over tomorrow."

This also serves as a reminder that those who are so desperately calling for a ceasefire should direct their calls to Hamas. There had also been a ceasefire in place before Hamas broke it with the October 7 attack against Israel that resulted in 1,200 Israelis dead and over 200 people taken hostage. Although there had been a temporary pause in fighting to release some of the hostages, Hamas broke that too by attacking people in Jerusalem and with their refusal to release all of the female hostages. Hamas has also been caught on video stealing supplies meant for Gaza citizens.

With such an important reminder about Hamas, it's too bad that he had to ruin what helpful comments he made as he also went with making such ridiculous claims about the catastrophic Afghanistan withdrawal.