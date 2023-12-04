State Dept. Reveals Horrific Reason Female Hostages Haven't Been Released by Hamas

The State Department revealed Monday the reason why Hamas continues to hold hostages underground is the Gaza Strip. More specifically, why they are refusing to release female hostages.

According to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, the Iranian backed terrorist organization isn't releasing additional female hostages, who were violently taken from their homes and a music festival in Israel on October 7, because they know and have experienced too much while in captivity. In other words, they don't want them speaking out about what has been done to them.

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller: “one of the reasons [Hamas doesn’t] want to turn women over that they’ve been holding hostage — and the reason this pause fell apart — is they don’t want those women to talk about what happened to them.”pic.twitter.com/9gW7YArRkp — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) December 4, 2023

"Right now Hamas is refusing to release civilian women who should have been part of the agreement and it is that refusal by Hamas that has caused the end of the hostage agreement and therefore an end to the pause in hostilities," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan added during the daily press briefing, saying the administration is still working to get Americans out. "Israel is insisting on the release of those women."

White House on why the pause in fighting has ended:



"Right now, Hamas is refusing to release civilian women who should nave been part of the agreement. And it is that refusal by Hamas that has caused the end of the hostage agreement and, therefore, an end to the pause in… pic.twitter.com/MPEPnR1Apj — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 4, 2023

The revelation comes 24 hours after Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal downplayed the atrocities during an interview with CNN.

Hamas is still holding a number of Americans hostage. The White House claims they are still working to get them home.