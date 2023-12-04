'Bank Records Don't Lie': We've Got Some Damning New Info on Hunter and...
State Dept. Reveals Horrific Reason Female Hostages Haven't Been Released by Hamas

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 04, 2023 2:45 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

The State Department revealed Monday the reason why Hamas continues to hold hostages  underground is the Gaza Strip. More specifically, why they are refusing to release female hostages. 

According to State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller, the Iranian backed terrorist organization isn't releasing additional female hostages, who were violently taken from their homes and a music festival in Israel on October 7, because they know and have experienced too much while in captivity. In other words, they don't want them speaking out about what has been done to them. 

"Right now Hamas is refusing to release civilian women who should have been part of the agreement and it is that refusal by Hamas that has caused the end of the hostage agreement and therefore an end to the pause in hostilities," White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan added during the daily press briefing, saying the administration is still working to get Americans out. "Israel is insisting on the release of those women." 

The revelation comes 24 hours after Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal downplayed the atrocities during an interview with CNN. 

Hamas is still holding a number of Americans hostage. The White House claims they are still working to get them home. 

