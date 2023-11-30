The Two Palestinians Who Committed Jerusalem Bus Stop Shooting Were Previously Jailed on Terror Charges

The Gaza ceasefire was extended for one more day, hours before the resumption of hostilities between Israel and Hamas. How do the Palestinians respond to such news? They shot up a bus stop in Jerusalem, killing three people and injuring six more. Video footage shows two men exiting a car and opening fire into the crowd. Off-duty Israeli soldiers neutralized the terrorists, who were previously imprisoned on terror-related charges. Shin Bet, Israel’s domestic intelligence agency, confirmed this in the aftermath of the shooting (via Times of Israel):

Breaking: 24 year old woman killed and at least 5 injured in a shooting attack in Jerusalem.



Two heavily armed terrorists neutralized. pic.twitter.com/ydO38zTWzW — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 30, 2023

Update to the shooting attack on Weitzmann Blvd in Jerusalem: MDA EMTs and Paramedics have pronounced a 24 year old female deceased, and are evacuating 8 casualties to Shaare Tzedek and Hadassah Ein Karem Hospitals: 5 in serious condition, 1 moderate, and 2 mild. pic.twitter.com/USxLGWamZ6 — Magen David Adom (@Mdais) November 30, 2023





Three people were killed and six were wounded, two of them seriously, in a terror shooting attack, later claimed by Hamas, at the entrance to Jerusalem on Thursday morning, police and medics said. The victims were named later as Livia Dickman, 24, Ashdod rabbinical judge Elimelech Wasserman, 73, and Hannah Ifergan, who was in her 60s. According to police, at around 7:40 a.m. two Palestinian gunmen got out of a vehicle on Weizman Boulevard at the main entrance to the capital and opened fire at people at a bus stop. Police said two off-duty soldiers and an armed civilian in the area returned fire, killing the two terrorists. Both soldiers had been on a break from fighting in the Gaza Strip, and were heading back to the front line when the attack occurred. The terrorists were named as brothers Murad Nemer, 38, and Ibrahim Nemer, 30, residents of the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Sur Baher. According to the Shin Bet security agency, the pair were Hamas members and previously jailed for terror activity. Murad was jailed between 2010 and 2020 for planning terror attacks under directions of terror elements in the Gaza Strip and Ibrahim was jailed in 2014 for undisclosed terror activity, the agency said.

Surveillance camera footage shows the shooting attack at the entrance to Jerusalem this morning. Two people were killed, and at least seven others were hurt. Two off-duty soldiers and an armed civilian shot the terrorists dead. pic.twitter.com/CwucVb5IV7 — Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian (@manniefabian) November 30, 2023

#BREAKING: Israel's Shin Bet reportedly says the perpetrators of today's Jerusalem terror attack are Hamas members formerly jailed for terror activity. An off-duty soldier who neutralized them had reportedly just returned from Gaza and was on his way back to the south. https://t.co/jgdUFc3pi6 — Israel War Room (@IsraelWarRoom) November 30, 2023





Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack:

Three people were killed and 13 injured after two brothers from East Jerusalem shot at people waiting at a bus stop on a main road towards the western edge of the city in the rush hour, local police and medics reported. The gunmen were named by the Shin Bet security agency as Murad Namr, 38, and Ibrahim Namr, 30, and described by the intelligence service as members of Hamas. Both were killed on the scene by off-duty soldiers and an armed civilian. Later on Thursday, Hamas’s armed wing, al-Qassam Brigades, claimed responsibility for the attack. The statement posted on the group’s Telegram channel said the operation was in response “to the occupation’s crimes of killing children and women in Gaza”.

The truce is broken. It was never adopted fully, as Hamas has continued to fire rockets into Israel. Still, the Netanyahu government understandably wants to get as many hostages released before fighting resumes, and they were willing to release terrorists to do that. It’s never a good idea to release 150 people who want to kill your citizens, and I would hope Shin Bet and Mossad have protocols to either recapture or kill them later. For this one, these two went back to their terrorist ways, which was foreseeable. And the Israelis probably knew this could be a consequence; they’re dealing with terrorists.

Israel should resume their war against Hamas after this latest deadline expires.