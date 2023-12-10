There Was One Major Detail Missing From the Hunter Biden Indictment

Last Thursday, Hunter Biden was indicted yet again, and this time it's really a doozy. He's facing nine counts on tax-related charges, which could land him in prison for 17 years. As significant of a step as this is, especially when the weaponized and politicized Department of Justice (DOJ) had tried to go with a sweetheart deal, there's still significant details missing. During the Friday episode of "The Verdict," Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and co-host Ben Ferguson examined how something, or rather, someone, is missing.

As the co-hosts discussed how much Hunter Biden spent on what each year over four years rather than paying his taxes, Ferguson highlighted it's important to "follow the money" when it comes to services supposedly rendered by Hunter, which speaks to money laundering since no services were offered, and how there's a connection to President Joe Biden himself.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) have also highlighted emails Biden sent as vice president using an alias, without CC'ing his son. Ferguson thus insisted "the idea that he wasn't involved in his son's business world is a flat-out lie."

While Cruz acknowledged that 17 years is "not a slap on the wrist, it's not mild," it still "enrages" him that the president's name isn't even mentioned. How they managed to keep the president's name out of there, as Ferguson asked, is thanks to the DOJ and how they've been not only "profoundly politicized," as Cruz mentioned earlier in the podcast, but also has been "obsessively focused on 'protect the big guy.'"

At one point, the Democrats and the mainstream media have focused on how the president is just out to protect his son, an individual overcome with grief and who thus turned to the kind of lifestyle he did, which included the use of drugs. Cruz went on to describe how the narrative though, now, is to protect the president.

"But at some point, the political apparatchiks at some point, the elected Democrats, at some point the the corrupt corporate media decided, 'okay, Hunter Biden is not saveable. He's so messed up. He's going down. He is doing jail time.' And they've made the decision to throw Hunter Biden overboard. But the focus, the overwhelming focus is we must, must, must must must protect Joe Biden.

Going back to Hunter Biden's demons, Cruz pointed out that there's only so much attention because of who his family is. "But, if his name were Hunter Smith," instead of Hunter Biden, "he would not have made millions of dollars," the senator reminded. "There's nothing about Hunter Biden skill set, there's nothing about his experience, there's nothing about what he's able to produce, that would cause anyone to pay him millions of dollars. Look across the entire scope of the country find one other crackhead who gets paid millions of dollars, they don't. To make millions of dollars, you have to perform some service that is of value," Cruz laid out.

"The only service Hunter Biden performed was he delivered favors from daddy and understand, this is not an access case. this is not about he's a lobbyist. This is about, I believe, Joe Biden doing favors explicitly for the people who gave millions of dollars to his son," Cruz offered. "And also, Joe Biden being prepared to exact retribution against the people who refuse to pay millions of dollars to his son."

There's still more corruption from the Bidens that Cruz spoke to, highlighting Comer's findings in particular when it comes to "a substantial sum of money that the Chinese Communist paid to Hunter Biden that the Ukrainians paid to Hunter Biden, that the Russians paid to Hunter Biden," in that "a substantial amount of that made it directly to Joe Biden's bank account."

"So, this was, understand, it is Joe Biden, that was leading what you've referred to as the Biden crime, crime family," Cruz continued. The main point, there, is that Hunter isn't the main issue. "And this indictment it's designed on the face of it to look tough like 'wow we're going after Hunter.' But every one of the offenses is specifically limited to Hunter, there is nothing." he offered.

For all of the charges brought against Hunter, there's still more that were not. Special Counsel David Weiss, for instance, allowed the statue of limitations to run when it comes to China. This has to do with a WhatsAp message in which Hunter Biden referenced his father as he tried to extort a Chinese business partner. Thus, the indictments do not apply to such a message.

"If they were going to try to cover up for Joe Biden, this is what they would do. They try to make Hunter Biden the fall guy," Cruz continued on about these specific charges. "And I got to admit, as I look at this indictment, it makes me angry. Because this is designed to be a defense of Joe Biden to insulate him. These offenses, the one unifying theme, is they're designed to be completely free of involvement with Joe Biden. And it ignores the broader question, where did these millions of dollars come from? And the answer is Hunter Biden selling favors from daddy, which the Biden Justice Department desperately wants nobody to know about."

Hunter Indicted! DOJ Covers Up for Joe Biden & FBI Stonewalls Congress.



Don't miss @benfergusonshow and I discussing this breaking news on today's new episode of Verdict.

Another podcast episode over the weekend also highlighted how Cruz had questioned FBI Director Christopher Wray during last week's Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about why the DOJ look further into the GPS data as to where Joe and Hunter were when those messages were sent. At least he tried to, as Wray continuously tried to hide behind how there was an "ongoing investigation" at hand.

As Cruz tried to ask does the FBI "make a routine practice of allowing partisan political optics to prevent investigating serious evidence of corruption," Wray gave a general response about how he tells employees to follow the facts, but could not speak specifically as to the GPS data, due to an "ongoing investigation." As Cruz had reminded, though, Wray has a pattern of bringing up such a response, although as the senator pointed out during the exchange at the hearing, "of course the investigation isn't ongoing, you're not doing the work, you've got whisleblowers pointing out that you're not doing the work, and you are hiding behind the skirts of the attorney general."

Even when Cruz specifically asked about "corruption in [the] DOJ," Wray still tried to hide behind the response to do with an "ongoing investigation."

Every time FBI Director Wray is asked about the Biden family’s alleged corruption, he answers that it is an “ongoing investigation.”



Whistleblowers are testifying that there is no investigation.



He is hiding behind the skirt of Attorney General Garland. pic.twitter.com/5JrsoL1Nou — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) December 6, 2023

It had been a pretty eventful week when it comes to investigating the Biden crime family. Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND) put out a resolution last Thursday finalizing the impeachment inquiry into the president and authorizing Comer's and Jordan's committees, as well as the House Ways and Means Committe under Chairman Jason Smith (R-MO) to further investigate the matter. A vote is expected to take place this week.

An October AP-NORC poll showed that 68 percent of Americans believe that the president did something "unethical" or "illegal" when it comes to Hunter's business dealings, with 40 percent of Democrats holding that view as well.

Biden, when confronted last Wednesday with the findings of such a poll and asked about his communication to do with his son's business dealings, snapped that it was "a bunch of lies."

Joe Biden REALLY didn’t want to talk about his reported communications with son Hunter, brother James, and their business associates.



"I'm not gonna comment. I did not. It's just a bunch of lies. They're lies." pic.twitter.com/lWp10RvhaI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 6, 2023

