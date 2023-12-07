House Authorizes Biden Impeachment Inquiry Resolution

After months of mulling over impeaching President Joe Biden, with then Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) announcing an inquiry in September, House Republicans on Thursday released a resolution formalizing as much. The resolution came from Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), with The Spectator's Matthew Foldi noting it's "Bad news for the Biden admin."

Advertisement

One of the smartest House Republicans, @RepArmstrongND, is taking the lead on Biden impeachment inquiry



Bad news for the Biden admin pic.twitter.com/4GBfS9E74a — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) December 7, 2023

The resolution notes that it is "Directing certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Joseph Biden, President of the United States of America."

The House Oversight Committee, House Judiciary Committee, and House House Ways and Means Committee have been investigating the Biden family for months, including but not only the president. Those specific committees are further authorized per the resolution.

The investigations so far have related to Joe Biden's connections with his son, Hunter Biden, and his business dealings. Just Wednesday, the president snapped that any such narratives were "lies," though former associates of Hunter, including Devon Archer, have testified that Joe Biden was "the brand" when serving as vice president, and that Joe and Hunter had contact with one another.

The Hill reported that a markup is scheduled for Tuesday, with a vote expected to come next week.

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) appeared on "Fox & Friends" earlier on Thursday morning about moving ahead with impeachment, which touched upon that claim from Biden that such claims were "lies." Jordan spoke to the evidence, which came from Archer, offering the president's claims "makes absolutely no sense." Jordan reminded throughout that Archer testified under oath.

Jordan also credited IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joe Ziegler with coming forward about their concerns to do with the Department of Justice's (DOJ) investigation into Hunter Biden, noting the Bidens "might have gotten away with it."

"Their story has held up," Jordan said about the whistleblowers. "Joe Biden's story and the White House's story keeps changing. [Special Counsel] David Weiss and the Justice Department's story keeps changing, but Mr. Shapley and Mr. Ziegler, their testimony has not wavered, because they're telling the truth.'

As the reporter who asked Biden about such connections highlighted on Wednesday, an AP-NORC poll from October found that 68 percent of Americans believe that the president did something "unethical" or "illegal" when it comes to Hunter's business dealings, with 40 percent of Democrats holding that view as well.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) and House House Ways and Means Committee Chairman (R-MO) addressed those findings during their Wednesday night appearance on Fox News' "Hannity."

Comer also confirmed that the Committees are willing to hold Hunter Biden in contempt as they threatened on Wednesday to do, if he does not show up for the closed-door testimony on December 13 that he received a subpoena for last month. He also had strong words for Democrats on the Committee, charging that by encouraging Hunter not to show up, they "have obstructed this credible investigation just as much as the Biden legal team, just as much as the mainstream media, and all these government agencies they were supposed to be investigating."

Advertisement

The chairman also promised that Hunter Biden's "going to be there or we're going to hold him accountable."

🚨The @AP found that 70% of Americans (including 40% of Democrats!) believe that Joe Biden acted illegally or unethically in regards to his family's business schemes.



Evidence uncovered by @GOPoversight is clear as day. @POTUS has a central role in his family's business schemes. pic.twitter.com/OdTgThXz8H — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) December 7, 2023



