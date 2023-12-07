'Enough Is Enough': New Plan Introduced to Tax University Endowments
Tipsheet

Hunter Biden Hit With Nine New Indictments

Sarah Arnold
Sarah Arnold  |  December 07, 2023 9:00 PM
AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File

The Department of Justice filed new indictments against Hunter Biden on Thursday concerning his tax-related charges. 

According to public documents, President Joe Biden's son was indicted in California on nine new charges related to his alleged failure to pay taxes, evasion of assessment, and false or fraudulent tax returns. The charges include three felonies and six misdemeanors. 

This is the second set of charges filed against Hunter Biden as his father campaigns for a second presidential term.

Prosecutors allege that Hunter Biden "spent millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying his tax bills." This lifestyle reportedly includes membership to sex clubs and more than $188,000 on adult entertainment. 

According to the indictment, Hunter Biden "continued to earn handsomely and to spend wildly in 2018," adding that his "expenditures increased as his income increased." 

"In 2018, Defendant spent more than $1.8 million, including $722,000 in cash withdrawals, approximately $383,000 in payments to women, approximately $151,000 in clothing and accessories, approximately $78,000 in miscellaneous retail purchases and other payments. The Defendant did not use any of these funds to pay his taxes in 2018," the indictment reads. 

The latest indictment comes on the heels of an expected vote from House Republican leaders that would initiate an impeachment inquiry into Biden over potential connections to his son's shady overseas business dealings. 

Despite the White House repeatedly insisting the president has done nothing wrong, House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY.) released subpoenaed bank records that reveal an entity owned by Hunter Biden and made "direct monthly payments to Joe Biden." 

