Pay Raises for Congress?! Elon Musk Is Especially Fired Up Over This Part of the CR

On Tuesday night, as we covered at the time, Congress released the over 1,500 page proposal that is supposed to keep the government open through March 14. The deadline for a government shutdown, December 20, is fast approaching. Arguably one of the worst provisions of the bill, which is causing considerable chatter, especially over X, is how Congress has given itself a 40 percent pay raise. Members may also opt out of ObamaCare.

A pinned post from Elon Musk, who has posted to X extensively on Wednesday to express his strong opposition, takes particular issue with the pay raise.

As Musk wondered, "How can this be called a 'continuing resolution' if it includes a 40% pay increase for Congress?" Members would go from making $174,000 to $243,000.

Musk was quote reposting a Punchbowl headline, which mentioned in part about such provisions:

Two provisions that directly impact lawmakers were quietly added to the CR: a pay raise and an Obamacare opt-out. Pay raises. It’s complicated, but Congress has proactively blocked lawmakers from getting a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) since 2009. This was done by including language in spending bills specifically preventing such pay increases, although other federal employees get them. However, the new CR includes a provision (page 15) that amends language in a previous CR that incorporated a provision from an earlier omnibus blocking any member COLA. Yes, that’s how it was done. Nothing as simple as “Members and senators will get a pay raise.” ... Here’s a good CRS report on this long-running issue. It notes that if members of Congress were getting raises also this time, their 2024 salary would be $243,300. But the optics of Congress, an already unpopular institution, giving itself a pay bump has long been seen as politically toxic. So expect this to get a lot of attention today, particularly from conservatives already furious over the CR. Obamacare. Also tucked into the CR is a provision allowing lawmakers to opt out of Obamacare and instead use the Federal Employees Health Benefits Program. Under the Affordable Care Act, lawmakers and some designated staff are required to use an Obamacare exchange instead of the FEHBP. A couple of Republicans have been trying to overturn this for years to no avail.

Another concern raised by Musk and more conservative members is that there isn't enough time to read the bill. There's also been questions and concerns about even abiding by the 72-hour rule to give members time. Many members and others have taken to social media to warn about provisions in the CR, including when it comes to the pay raise and the ObamaCare opt-out.

In something of a tragically comical but nevertheless transparent move, Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) revealed that he wasn't even aware of the pay raises being in the CR.

During a conversation with CNN's Manu Raju, Durbin claimed "that's news to me," but also added that "it's good news," insisting, "I think it’s about time something’s done." He still tried to play dumb, though, and even tried to engage in whataboutism, as he insisted Raju "think about [the media] for a second." As Raju aptly replied, though, they're "not paid by public money," though Durbin came back with a retort about losing listeners

Say what you will about the liberal mainstream media and CNN as a specific network, but there's something transparent and also elitist and entitled when it comes to Durbin's response.

If Musk's incessant posting over X isn't indication enough of how strongly he feels, he's posted and reposted calling for members who vote for the CR to be voted out in two years. He's even called for passing no bills until January 20, which is when President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in.

As Fox News' Chad Pergram reports, though, Republicans don't seem too worried, even with such a call from the world's richest man.

