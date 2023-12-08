There's Been an Attack at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad
Tipsheet

Here's the List of Things Hunter Biden Bought Instead of Paying Taxes

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  December 08, 2023 10:45 AM
Screenshots from alleged iCloud "leak" of Hunter Biden videos.

Late Thursday night new federal charges were filed against President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden. 

"The Defendant engaged in a four-year scheme to not pay at least $1.4 million in self-assessed federal taxes he owed for tax years 2016 through 2019, from in or about January 2017 through in or about October 15, 2020, and to evade the assessment of taxes for tax year 2018 when he filed false returns in or about February 2020," the indictment states. "Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant individually received more than $7 million in total gross income. This included in excess of $1.5 million in 2016, $2.3 million in 2017, $2.1 million in 2018, $1 million in 2019 and approximately $188,000 from January through October 15, 2020. In addition, from January through October 15, 2020, the Defendant received approximately $1.2 million in financial support to fund his extravagant lifestyle." 

The 56-page indictment details rampant tax evasion by the younger Biden and specifically explains what he was used his money, obtained through shady deals with adversarial foreign actors, to purchase. 

"Between 2016 and October 15, 2020, the Defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature, in short, everything but his taxes," the indictment states.

A graph included in the indictment shows Biden spent $683,212 on prostitutes, $188,960 on porn, $237,496 on beauty and $71,869 on rehab. Throughout this same time period, he refused to pay child support for youngest daughter. 

Further, Biden used corporate funds for a variety of inappropriate charges and categorized them falsely as legitimate business expenses in filings. 

From the indictment: 

The Defendant falsely claimed that money paid to women with whom he had personal relationships was wages, reducing his tax burden. 

The Defendant never disclosed to the CA Accountants that his time spent in California in 2018 was not for business purposes. For example, the General Ledger contained: 

a. $1,716 for a stay at the Borgata in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in February 2018; 

b. $2,996 for flights on Virgin America to Los Angeles for the Defendant in April 2018; 

c. $1,727 related to the rental of a Lamborghini that he drove when he first moved to California in April 2018; 

d. $43,693 for stays at the Chateau Marmont Hotel in Los Angeles, California, in April and May 2018; 

e. $463 so that his then-girlfriend could ship boxes containing clothing to California in April 2018; 

f. $7,215 for Airbnb rentals for his then-girlfriend, in Los Angeles, California, in May and June 2018; 

While the Defendant identified personal expenses on the “Office Expense” Schedule, including ones as small as a $15 payment to a tattoo parlor and a $35.56 payment to a bookstore, he did not identify the following personal expenses: 

a. A $1,500 Venmo payment on August 14, 2018. That payment was to an exotic dancer, at a strip club. The Defendant described the payment in the Venmo transaction as for “artwork.” The exotic dancer had not sold him any artwork.

d. Payments totaling $11,500 for an escort paid by the Defendant to spend two nights with him.

