With the World in Chaos, Venezuela Decides to Engage in Some Local Imperialism
Heads of UPenn, MIT, and Harvard Endorse Calls for Jewish Genocide
Are We Shocked a Dem Rep Said This About Florida and Texas?
Joe Biden Begs 'Extreme Republicans' for Ukraine Funding
Matt Gaetz Responds to Kevin McCarthy's Retirement With One Word
Kevin McCarthy Makes a Major Announcement About His Political Future
Norman Lear Dies at 101
Tapper Reacts to Biden's 'Stunning Admission' About Why He's Running
Comer and Jordan Threaten Contempt as They Remind Hunter Biden They Are Not...
The Weather, the Environment, and the War Against Hamas
Did Nikki Haley Just Torpedo Her Campaign?
Holiday Celebrations Are Being Cancelled. Here's How a Blue Governor and a Red...
Riley Gaines’ Fiery Exchange With Democrat Rep Who Claimed She’s ‘Transphobic’
John Kerry Must Think We're Stupid With This Comment About Dems' Obsession With...
Tipsheet

Here's What Happened When Biden Was Asked About His Interactions With Hunter's Business Associates

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  December 06, 2023 1:45 PM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

President Joe Biden, for once, took questions from reporters following remarks begging for aid funding for Ukraine on Wednesday, but he wasn't happy with what he heard. 

Advertisement

Noting an Associated Press poll that "shows that almost 70 percent of Americans — including 40 percent of Democrats — believe that you acted either illegally or unethically in regards to your family's business interests," a reporter asked Biden to explain to Americans "why you interacted with so many of your son and brother's foreign business associates?"

"I'm not going to comment," Biden said before declaring "I did not, and it's just a bunch of lies — they're lies," the president insisted. "I did not. They're lies."

As other reporters shouted their questions, Biden made his usual turn away from the lectern to saunter out of the room.

As the House Oversight Committee pointed out on X, formerly Twitter, its investigations have "produced evidence revealing Joe Biden spoke, dined, took meetings, and had coffee with his son’s foreign business associates."

Recommended

Matt Gaetz Responds to Kevin McCarthy's Retirement With One Word Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Before he made it through the door, one final question caught Biden's ear: "Do you think there is any Democrat who could defeat Donald Trump other than you?"

"Probably 50 of them," Biden replied, not doing anything to help explain why he wouldn't step aside instead of running for re-election. "I'm not the only one who can beat him, but I will defeat him," Biden added without giving any names of the 50 other Democrats he thinks could beat Trump. 

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Matt Gaetz Responds to Kevin McCarthy's Retirement With One Word Spencer Brown
Did Nikki Haley Just Torpedo Her Campaign? Madeline Leesman
Riley Gaines’ Fiery Exchange With Democrat Rep Who Claimed She’s ‘Transphobic’ Madeline Leesman
Israeli Forces Have Started Flooding Hamas' Terror Tunnels With Seawater Matt Vespa
Democrats Stunned to Find Out Not Everyone Loves Them Kurt Schlichter
Joe Biden Begs 'Extreme Republicans' for Ukraine Funding Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Matt Gaetz Responds to Kevin McCarthy's Retirement With One Word Spencer Brown
Advertisement