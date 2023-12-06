Here's What Happened When Biden Was Asked About His Interactions With Hunter's Business Associates

President Joe Biden, for once, took questions from reporters following remarks begging for aid funding for Ukraine on Wednesday, but he wasn't happy with what he heard.

Noting an Associated Press poll that "shows that almost 70 percent of Americans — including 40 percent of Democrats — believe that you acted either illegally or unethically in regards to your family's business interests," a reporter asked Biden to explain to Americans "why you interacted with so many of your son and brother's foreign business associates?"

"I'm not going to comment," Biden said before declaring "I did not, and it's just a bunch of lies — they're lies," the president insisted. "I did not. They're lies."

As other reporters shouted their questions, Biden made his usual turn away from the lectern to saunter out of the room.

Joe Biden REALLY didn’t want to talk about his reported communications with son Hunter, brother James, and their business associates.



"I'm not gonna comment. I did not. It's just a bunch of lies. They're lies." pic.twitter.com/lWp10RvhaI — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 6, 2023

As the House Oversight Committee pointed out on X, formerly Twitter, its investigations have "produced evidence revealing Joe Biden spoke, dined, took meetings, and had coffee with his son’s foreign business associates."

President Biden SHOCKED when confronted about the lies he told regarding his interactions related to his family cashing in on the Biden name.



We have produced evidence revealing Joe Biden spoke, dined, took meetings, and had coffee with his son’s foreign business associates.… pic.twitter.com/OJlvFxb0oj — Oversight Committee (@GOPoversight) December 6, 2023

Before he made it through the door, one final question caught Biden's ear: "Do you think there is any Democrat who could defeat Donald Trump other than you?"

"Probably 50 of them," Biden replied, not doing anything to help explain why he wouldn't step aside instead of running for re-election. "I'm not the only one who can beat him, but I will defeat him," Biden added without giving any names of the 50 other Democrats he thinks could beat Trump.