Hunter Biden Indicted on Tax Evasion Charges

If there’s any consolation for Donald Trump, he might not be the only one dealing with multiple trials next year. Hunter Biden, the crack cocaine disgraced son of Joe Biden who always had daddy’s protection, has been indicted on tax evasion charges. As many noted, the new indictment isn’t a surprise since the collapse of the sweetheart deal, which would have been a slap on the wrist for Hunter while also providing him with immunity.

Advertisement

Luckily, a judge saw through this legal charade and chucked the deal. With the Department of Justice trying to avoid looking as if they went along with this now-defunct agreement over political reasons, no new deal was finalized. The Biden plea agreement collapsed when IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Zeigler provided lengthy testimony about how the DOJ interfered in their investigations into the president's son. Spencer wrote about Hunter Biden’s other indictment on gun charges in September (via Washington Post):

Special counsel David Weiss has filed a second indictment against President Biden’s son Hunter, this time on tax charges, as the continuing fallout from a collapsed plea deal this summer means the younger Biden could go on trial twice next year while his father runs for reelection. The president’s son was charged with nine counts of failing to file and pay taxes, tax evasion and filing false tax returns by a grand jury in California; three are felonies and another six are misdemeanors. Prosecutors accuse Biden of failing to to pay at least $1.4 million in federal taxes over a four-year period from 2016 through 2019. According to the 56-page indictment, Biden earned more than $7 million in gross income between 2016 and 2020, and another $1.2 million in 2020 to support his lifestyle. Prosecutors allege he used the money to fund an “extravagant lifestyle," including drugs, escorts and girlfriends, exotic cars and clothing. […] The charges had been expected since the failure of the deal, which would have allowed Hunter Biden to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax crimes and admit to illegally possessing a gun — without actually pleading guilty to the gun offense.

There could be competing coverage between Trump and Hunter Biden’s legal shenanigans in 2024. Of course, the media is going to obsess over Trump, even though there’s evidence of actual wrongdoing committed by Joe Biden’s son.