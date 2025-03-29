Wisconsin Dems Turn Their Attacks to Elon Musk In Lead Up to High-Stakes Supreme Court Race

In the lead-up to the Wisconsin state Supreme Court race, a series of attack ads have emerged, linking Elon Musk to former attorney general candidate Brad Schimel, the race's runner-up. These ads aim to highlight Schimel’s connections to Musk, suggesting that the conservative candidate's political views align with those of the billionaire entrepreneur, who has been a controversial figure in national politics under the current Trump administration. As the race heats up, these ads are part of a broader effort to shape voter perceptions, tapping into broader debates about Musk’s influence and the role of big money in shaping state judicial elections.

Advertisement

With just three days until Tuesday's election, the Democratic Party has intensified efforts to leverage the connection between Elon Musk and Brad Schimel through targeted airwaves. Wisconsin Democrats have launched two ads linking the billionaire and his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to Schimel, using several attack lines designed to sway voters. These ads come as the race for the state Supreme Court is quickly becoming one of the most expensive in the state's history.

In one ad, the narrator accuses Musk of being a “power hungry billionaire” who is “buying” votes to prop up Schimel in the race.

“Elon Musk is out of control, and now the power-hungry billionaire is unloading millions to buy the Wisconsin Supreme Court,” the ad says. “He knows corrupt politician Brad Schimel is for sale and will abolish the checks and balances that protect us.”

Musk has already poured millions into the high-stakes race for the Wisconsin Supreme Court. He has been one of the most significant donors and advocates for the Republican Party in get-out-the-vote initiatives for the race, which will determine critical issues for the state, including abortion rights, collective bargaining, and voter access.

Out of the $73 million that has already been invested in the race, Musk has donated the most significant donor, contributing over $14 million to support Schimel’s campaign. Last week, Musk donated $2 million to the Wisconsin Republican Party and another $1.2 million to Schimel’s effort.

Ben Wikler, chair of the state Democratic Party, stated that Democrats are outraged by Musk’s involvement in the race. He said that the race is a chance to show that Musk’s money is “politically toxic.”

“Democrats are furious about Musk, and independents are increasingly freaked out about the way that Musk is attacking things like Social Security and childhood brain cancer research,” Wikler said. “Our test of our first Musk ad found that it moved likely 2025 voters by 6.2 percentage points.”

According to a Marquette University poll, 97 percent of Wisconsin Democrats are anti-Musk. Charles Franklin, who leads the Marquette University polling, believes the attacks on Musk are likely to resonate strongly with the Democratic base. He added that by tying Musk to the race, Democrats are effectively nationalizing the election, hoping to leverage party polarization to boost turnout among Democratic voters.