Remember That Migrant Influencer Who Told Illegals to 'Invade' Americans' Homes? Well...

Leonel Moreno, the illegal alien TikTok influencer who urged illegal aliens to invoke “squatters rights” in American homes has been deported back to Venezuela.

According to the New York Post, Venezuela’s Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace, Diosdado Cabello, said that Moreno was “welcome” back to his county. Apparently, he caused disruptions on the deportation flight (via NYP):

Moreno crossed the Texas border illegally in April 2022 and was quickly released into the US. The Venezuelan border crosser, however, failed to appear for his required check-ins with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), leading the feds to arrest him in Gahanna, Ohio, in March 2024. An immigration judge ordered Moreno’s deportation last October, but Venezuela refused to accept any deportation flights at the time.

‘Migrant influencer’ who urged other illegals to squat in US homes deported to Venezuela https://t.co/KIl5ttueRm pic.twitter.com/rmtDaqbOq7 — New York Post (@nypost) March 28, 2025

As Townhall covered, Moreno specifically told aliens to “invade” homes in the states after they cross the border.

In the video he posted, Moreno said, “If a house is not inhabited, we can seize it,” and boasted that he has “African friends” who’ve “already taken about seven homes.” Moreno said he thought invading homes would become his “next business.”

Holy smokes. Tiktoker is advising illegals on how to take over Americans’ homes via progressive squatters’ rights laws. This tiktoker boasts that his friends already took over 7 homes. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/y03Cag77xA — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 20, 2024

Predictably, the video caught the attention of many elected officials and the feds. Then, another report broke that Moreno was on the run from immigration because he absconded from the detention program he was placed in after he illegally crossed the border in 2022.

In April, Moreno was arrested by the ICE Detroit field office. He was caught in Gahanna, Ohio.