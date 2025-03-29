VIP
Adios to the Bad Hombres
Dilbert Creator Says Trump Should Do This to Address All of the Dems'...
Bill Maher Explains Why He's Having Dinner With Trump
'Wolf of Wall Street' Has a New Communications Strategy for DOGE
It’s Not the Message. It’s the Madness
Are Democrats Evil, Stupid…or What?
Our Well-Entrenched Internal Enemies
Reexamining the Obama Era Endangerment Finding
Seven Things You Can’t Say About China
Hawaii Gov. Sparks Outrage, Incites Violence Against Djokovic for Playing Tennis with RFK...
Balance the Budget Without Slashing Medicaid
Medicare Demos Keep Striking Out: It's Time to Cut This Costly Player From...
Who Cares About the Anti-Hamas Protests in Gaza
Democrats Blame Trump for IRS’ Decades of Failures
Tipsheet

Remember That Migrant Influencer Who Told Illegals to 'Invade' Americans' Homes? Well...

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | March 29, 2025 10:00 AM
AP Photo/Gregory Bull

Leonel Moreno, the illegal alien TikTok influencer who urged illegal aliens to invoke “squatters rights” in American homes has been deported back to Venezuela. 

Advertisement

According to the New York Post, Venezuela’s Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace, Diosdado Cabello, said that Moreno was “welcome” back to his county. Apparently, he caused disruptions on the deportation flight (via NYP):

Moreno crossed the Texas border illegally in April 2022 and was quickly released into the US.

The Venezuelan border crosser, however, failed to appear for his required check-ins with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), leading the feds to arrest him in Gahanna, Ohio, in March 2024.

An immigration judge ordered Moreno’s deportation last October, but Venezuela refused to accept any deportation flights at the time.

As Townhall covered, Moreno specifically told aliens to “invade” homes in the states after they cross the border. 

In the video he posted, Moreno said, “If a house is not inhabited, we can seize it,” and boasted that he has “African friends” who’ve “already taken about seven homes.” Moreno said he thought invading homes would become his “next business.”

Recommended

Dilbert Creator Says Trump Should Do This to Address All of the Dems' Silly Concerns Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Predictably, the video caught the attention of many elected officials and the feds. Then, another report broke that Moreno was on the run from immigration because he absconded from the detention program he was placed in after he illegally crossed the border in 2022. 

In April, Moreno was arrested by the ICE Detroit field office. He was caught in Gahanna, Ohio

Tags: ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dilbert Creator Says Trump Should Do This to Address All of the Dems' Silly Concerns Matt Vespa
Hawaii Gov. Sparks Outrage, Incites Violence Against Djokovic for Playing Tennis with RFK Jr. Sarah Arnold
Bill Maher Explains Why He's Having Dinner With Trump Matt Vespa
'Wolf of Wall Street' Has a New Communications Strategy for DOGE Matt Vespa
Are Democrats Evil, Stupid…or What? Mark Lewis
CNBC Host Obliterates Dem Senator on Signal Story With One Simple Question Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dilbert Creator Says Trump Should Do This to Address All of the Dems' Silly Concerns Matt Vespa
Advertisement