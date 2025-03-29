Hawaii Gov. Sparks Outrage, Incites Violence Against Djokovic for Playing Tennis with RFK Jr.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D-HI) sparked outrage after making a disturbing comment about tennis star Novak Djokovic. In a bizarre outburst, Green expressed hope that someone would "hit him with an overhead" and "show him what it means to hurt somebody" for playing tennis with Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Green’s comments are a stark example of political bitterness taking over common sense, as he went after a top athlete simply for choosing to play tennis with another public figure.

During an appearance on CNN’s “OutFront,” Green reacted to Djokovic’s decision to play tennis with Kennedy by inciting violence against the tennis star.

“Novak, go play tennis, hit a 160 mph serve, but stay out of public health. And I hope someone hits him with an overhead and shows him what it means to hurt somebody,” and “go back to the tennis court, definitely good luck at Wimbledon, stay out of public health,” Green said.

Host Erin Burnett asked the governor about the significance of Djokovic, who was previously banned from past tennis tournaments for refusing the COVID vaccine, now appearing alongside RFK Jr. on a tennis court. She also questioned how cuts to the HHS might impact issues like vaccines, particularly in Hawaii.

In response, Green argued the match between RFK Jr. and Djokovic is a “B.S. distraction” and won’t “do anything to prevent the spread of AIDS.”

“We have vaccine hesitancy, especially in rural communities. I love to play tennis. I was a competitive tennis player when I was young,” Green said. “But Novak hanging out with RFK, while good for cardiovascular health, won’t do anything to prevent the spread of AIDS with good public health advice. It won’t do anything to help parents keep their kids from getting deadly meningitis if they don’t get their vaccines. This is this kind of B.S. distraction which we expected from a guy who took the job for celebrity reasons. It is catastrophic for our healthcare system to have RFK there. And shame on Novak for cozying up to this guy.”

“Novak, go play tennis, hit a 160 mph serve, but stay out of public health. And I hope someone hits him with an overhead and shows him what it means to hurt somebody because that’s what it’s going to be for all these kids that don’t get vaccinated. And for all the parents that have to deal with the consequences of this vitamin A overdose. These are real issues, and these clowns are not public health people. So, go back to the tennis court, definitely good luck at Wimbledon, stay out of public health,” he continued.

Last week, Kennedy posted a photo of himself and Djokovic to X on a tennis court, writing, "Novak Djokovic. First in tennis. First in integrity. First in courage. Guess who won this match?”