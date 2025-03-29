Bill Maher Explains Why He's Having Dinner With Trump

Eric Abbenante had the perfect caption for this clip of Bill Maher’s Club Random podcast: This is “a devastating blow to the 'Trump is a dictator' crowd.” The HBO host will have a private dinner with President Trump, and he couldn’t be more honored. An invitation to the White House is a big deal, certainly something that he could have imagined as a kid from River Vale, New Jersey. It’s quite the privilege, and he’s not taking it for granted.

His guest, Chris Cuomo, brought this up, and he supports it wholeheartedly. Kid Rock reportedly brokered the meeting. Maher has always been unafraid of talking to or befriending people with whom he has deep disagreements on the issues. Like most episodes, Maher is not a fan of conservatives, but he’s been forced to redirect fire inside the ship, as the ‘woke’ nonsense has caused the Democratic Party to drive off the cliff.

Bill Maher reveals his rationale for why he is meeting Trump, and is beaming with pride describing the honor of being invited to the White House:

Chris Cuomo: "You're going to meet with the president?"

He couldn’t care less that people on ‘his side’ are appalled that he’s going. Maher stated that he has the credentials: He’s lost viewers and friends for his brutal takedowns of the excesses of liberal America, and the insanity that’s gripped his party. He’s also been one of Trump's most vocal critics. Still, he’s pro-free speech, hates political correctness, thinks radical Islam is evil, and supports Israel’s right to exist—all things that get you cast out in today’s Democratic Party.

It's a way where both men don’t have to shout at each other from 3,000 miles away, as he put it, albeit indirectly. Maher and Trump represent the views of millions from both camps. It’s a way to meet the president, dine with him, and have a respectful discussion in private. Only a moron would pass that up, regardless of political allegiance.