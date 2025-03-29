VIP
Adios to the Bad Hombres
Bill Maher Explains Why He's Having Dinner With Trump
'Wolf of Wall Street' Has a New Communications Strategy for DOGE
VIP
Democrats, Go Pound Sand
It’s Not the Message. It’s the Madness
VIP
Facebook Dumping Fact-Checkers Is Ruled 'False,' and NPR Proves Confused About Biology and...
Are Democrats Evil, Stupid…or What?
Our Well-Entrenched Internal Enemies
Reexamining the Obama Era Endangerment Finding
Seven Things You Can’t Say About China
Balance the Budget Without Slashing Medicaid
Medicare Demos Keep Striking Out: It's Time to Cut This Costly Player From...
Who Cares About the Anti-Hamas Protests in Gaza
Democrats Blame Trump for IRS’ Decades of Failures
Tipsheet

Dilbert Creator Says Trump Should Do This to Address All of the Dems' Silly Concerns

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | March 29, 2025 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Scott Adams, creator of the Dilbert cartoon, had a simple ploy for President Donald Trump and the Republicans when dealing with the press, Democrats, and these angry activists who have invaded Republican town halls. Sorry, the whole astroturf operation was exposed during Rep. Harriet Hageman’s (R-WY) event when attendees started doing January 6 chants. The people of Wyoming don’t care, which is why Liz Cheney is out of a job. Wyoming Republicans picked Hageman over her by almost 40 points in the primary.                                                                             

Advertisement

We’re at a point where we’re subjected to the Left’s hysterics over imaginary crises, and that’s where Adams has founded a new government agency: the ‘Department of Imaginary Concerns,’ which will take all the whining and complaints from the Left.

Please direct Russian collusion inquiries to the Department of Imaginary Concerns. If the issue concerns cuts to Medicaid, the Department of Imaginary Concerns can help the media with their questions. Global warming inquiries can also be directed to the Department of Imaginary Concerns.  

It’s genius, and something I could totally see Trump doing, especially after this interaction with the media yesterday:

Recommended

Scott Jennings Has a Reminder for Biden Admin Officials Worrying About Accountability After 'Signalgate' Rebecca Downs
Advertisement
Tags: DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Scott Jennings Has a Reminder for Biden Admin Officials Worrying About Accountability After 'Signalgate' Rebecca Downs
Bill Maher Explains Why He's Having Dinner With Trump Matt Vespa
Democrat Explodes in Rage at GOP Colleague After Gun Control Bill Defeat Sarah Arnold
Are Democrats Evil, Stupid…or What? Mark Lewis
CNBC Host Obliterates Dem Senator on Signal Story With One Simple Question Matt Vespa
It’s Not the Message. It’s the Madness Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Scott Jennings Has a Reminder for Biden Admin Officials Worrying About Accountability After 'Signalgate' Rebecca Downs
Advertisement