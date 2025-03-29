Dilbert Creator Says Trump Should Do This to Address All of the Dems' Silly Concerns

Scott Adams, creator of the Dilbert cartoon, had a simple ploy for President Donald Trump and the Republicans when dealing with the press, Democrats, and these angry activists who have invaded Republican town halls. Sorry, the whole astroturf operation was exposed during Rep. Harriet Hageman’s (R-WY) event when attendees started doing January 6 chants. The people of Wyoming don’t care, which is why Liz Cheney is out of a job. Wyoming Republicans picked Hageman over her by almost 40 points in the primary.

Advertisement

We’re at a point where we’re subjected to the Left’s hysterics over imaginary crises, and that’s where Adams has founded a new government agency: the ‘Department of Imaginary Concerns,’ which will take all the whining and complaints from the Left.

Department of Imaginary Concerns



Signal app drama has Scott Adams proposing a bold fix: a new gov’t dept to tackle all the wild, made-up fears swirling in Democrat minds. Genius or madness? You decide.



Imaginary Concerns like:

Climate change crisis

Russia collusion

Houthi’s… pic.twitter.com/ygw68GyfJN — jay plemons (@jayplemons) March 27, 2025

Please direct Russian collusion inquiries to the Department of Imaginary Concerns. If the issue concerns cuts to Medicaid, the Department of Imaginary Concerns can help the media with their questions. Global warming inquiries can also be directed to the Department of Imaginary Concerns.

It’s genius, and something I could totally see Trump doing, especially after this interaction with the media yesterday: