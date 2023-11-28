When Congress Finally Passes Aid for Israel, Will It Come With Conditions?

Last week we covered the terrible idea from Democrats who were looking to condition aid to Israel, aid which hasn't even passed the Democratically-controlled Senate yet, despite support for Israel being a bipartisan issue. Unfortunately but not surprisingly, the Biden administration hasn't exactly provided the most comforting responses about such a growing concern.

Earlier this week, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan made several Sunday show appearances. This included on CBS News' "Face the Nation," where he was asked about conditioning aid, as host Margaret Brennan specifically pointed out that President Joe Biden called it "a worthwhile thought." POLITICO aptly that such a response from Biden "leaves questions unanswered."

The president was spending some leisure time in Nantucket around the Thanksgiving holiday.

A reporter asked Biden his thoughts on calls to condition U.S. aid to Israel as a way to halt Israel's invasion of Gaza.



"I think that's a worthwhile thought, but I don't think if I started off with that we would have gotten where we are today." pic.twitter.com/Ur8pwN0qjX — Daniel Marans (@danielmarans) November 24, 2023

Sullivan's response to Brennan involved a whole lot of words, though he didn't actually say very much. Most of what he said appeared to be trying to clarify the president's response, even when directly asked "what specific conditions are you considering putting on U.S. aid?" Sullivan emphasized that Biden "acknowledged the idea" of conditioning aid, including when asked for clarification.

When Brennan asked "so there might be restrictions," as part of her followup, Sullivan responded by mentioning "and then [Biden] said, but the approach I'm taking--Margaret, the president made clear in his comments that he thought the approach that he is taking is the approach that has generated the results that we have seen so far." Sullivan also added that Biden "is going to continue to engage in exactly that kind of diplomacy."

Much of Sullivan's response, had to do with promoting Biden's "diplomacy." When it comes to the hostage negotiations that the president is receiving credit for, it took several rounds of hostages to be released before an American, 4-year-old Abigail Idan, was among them.

As part of his response before Brennan moved on, Sullivan mentioned that Biden had "a call set up... with Prime Minister Netanyahu," adding "and I think you will see the United States continue to do what we have been doing, and particularly President Biden continue to do what he is doing, because that is what is generating results." And yet American hostages still remain.

With Sullivan's response, some are concerned that this means Biden is that much more likely to place conditions on Israel when it comes to that aid. This includes Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), who posted to her X account earlier on Tuesday.

National security advisor Jake Sullivan confirmed that Biden wants to place conditions on aid to Israel.



There can be no conditions on aid that will help the Jewish state eradicate Hamas terrorists. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) November 28, 2023

Hostage negotiations and aid for Israel was a hot topic for the Sunday shows. Appearing on ABC News' "This Week" was Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA), who was at least more direct with acknowledging where he stands.

Khanna called for a "ceasefire now," which he later referred to as "a lasting ceasefire," in part because "Israel has diminished Hamas' military capability" and "now have troops to prevent another October 7th attack." The congressman went on to claim that "it is unrealistic that [Israel is] going to be able to kill 40,000 other Hamas fighters, let alone undermine the political and cultural influence of Hamas."

Of course, there had been a ceasefire on October 6, but it was broken by Hamas with that October 7 attack. The current temporary ceasefire has also been extended.

Throughout the segment, Khanna called for a "a real solution," at times referring to it as "a diplomatic solution," clarifing there "needs to be a Palestinian state with an Israel state."

When discussing conditioned aid, especially the view of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Khanna spoke to the need to enforce the Leahy Law, explaining that "any aid to the United States needs to be consistent with human rights law." While he said "I support the aid for the Iron Dome and defensive equipment for Israel, for equipment Israel may need to deter Iran," Khanna also added "we need to make sure, and our State Department needs to make sure, that any of our aid isn't used in a way that violates human rights. That's not just for Israel, that’s around the world."

Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna tells @JonKarl that the U.S. needs to ensure that “any of our aid isn't used in a way that violates human rights.” https://t.co/zeBNxw9PGg pic.twitter.com/oCi6gBppQC — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) November 26, 2023

When it comes to actually getting around to that aid, Republicans have insisted that it be separated from another international crisis to take place under Biden's presidency, providing more aid to Ukraine. Biden and Democrats have insisted that they be tied together, though, with the president even threatening to veto an aid bill that did not include funding for Ukraine.

Democrats, however, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), have still harped on Republicans wanting to also address the crisis at the southern border.

Schumer accuses GOPers of infusing a controversial issue into the international aid package: border security. Says

“the worst thing we can do right now is make something as bipartisan as Ukraine aid conditional on things which have little chance of becoming law.” — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 27, 2023

B) Durbin: They want to get it done as a condition before we can help Ukraine and Israel — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 27, 2023

Schumer laid out his plans and also further blamed Republicans with a "Dear Colleague" letter indicating a vote could take place the week of December 4.

In new letter, Schumer says feud over immigration imperils aid to Ukraine. Says he will try to bring funding for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan to floor on week of Dec. 4 but adds that GOP push for immigration measures could “jeopardize the entire national security supplemental package” pic.twitter.com/Fss062fDzn — Manu Raju (@mkraju) November 27, 2023

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has made clear that border security must be addressed, thouugh, and has indicated he shared as much with the president.

McConnell on international aid package:

I called the President last week to make sure he understood there wouldn’t be a bill to get on top of our disastrous southern border..this has to be a part of it. — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 28, 2023

When it comes to conditioning aid for Israel, Schumer has indicated he will give discuss it with his caucus. He will also give a speech on Wednesday.

Schumer on restrictions on aid to Israel:

I will discuss it with my caucus — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 28, 2023

Schumer on fractures among Democrats over the Middle East:

Listen to my speech tomorrow. I don’t think there’s any division in my caucus — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) November 28, 2023



