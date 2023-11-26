As Hamas Plays Games With American Lives, Biden Goes Shopping
Third Round of Hostages Released From Gaza. Here Are Their Names.

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 26, 2023 12:30 PM
AP Photo/Andres Kudacki

A third round of hostages were released from Hamas custody Sunday afternoon on day three of a planned four day ceasefire agreement. Israel has released a number of prisoners, convicted or charged with attempted murder and other terror related crimes, in return. 

Four-year-old American Abigail Idan, who watched Hamas terrorists murder her parents in their home on October 7, was among them. She is the only American who has been released in the past three days as part of the agreement between Hamas and the Israeli government. 

President Joe Biden gave brief remarks about the latest release from Nantucket, where he is spending the Thanksgiving weekend. 

On their way out of the Gaza Strip, hostages were harassed by Palestinian civilians and their vehicles were mobbed. Tomorrow is the last day of the agreed ceasefire unless Hamas agrees to releasing additional hostages. 


