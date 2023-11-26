Third Round of Hostages Released From Gaza. Here Are Their Names.

A third round of hostages were released from Hamas custody Sunday afternoon on day three of a planned four day ceasefire agreement. Israel has released a number of prisoners, convicted or charged with attempted murder and other terror related crimes, in return.

As of now, 13 released hostages are in Israeli territory.



12 of the released hostages are being accompanied by ISA and IDF special forces to the Hatzerim Base, while an additional civilian landed at a hospital a short while ago.



4 additional released hostages are on their way… — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) November 26, 2023

Four-year-old American Abigail Idan, who watched Hamas terrorists murder her parents in their home on October 7, was among them. She is the only American who has been released in the past three days as part of the agreement between Hamas and the Israeli government.

🔴BREAKING: These are the 13 Israelis released from Hamas captivity:



Hagar Brodutch, 40



Ofry Brodutch, 10



Yuval Brodutch, 8



Oria Brodutch, 4



Chen Goldstein-Almog, 49



Agam Goldstein-Almog, 17



Gal Goldstein-Almog, 11



Tal Goldstein-Almog, 9



Abigail Idan, 4



Alma Avraham, 84… — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) November 26, 2023

Little Abigail whose parents were murdered... her grandparents were waiting for her here, along with an entire country. Her two brothers survived by hiding in a closet. pic.twitter.com/OXL3BwCUS4 — Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) November 26, 2023

President Joe Biden gave brief remarks about the latest release from Nantucket, where he is spending the Thanksgiving weekend.

WATCH: Biden delivers remarks after the release of a 4-year-old American girl held hostage by Hamas pic.twitter.com/H9M5mtL82D — MSNBC (@MSNBC) November 26, 2023

On their way out of the Gaza Strip, hostages were harassed by Palestinian civilians and their vehicles were mobbed. Tomorrow is the last day of the agreed ceasefire unless Hamas agrees to releasing additional hostages.

Efforts continue to extend the ceasefire by another 4 days in exchange for releasing another 40 Israelis.



What's missing: an accounting by Hamas regarding the total number of hostages still alive.



The bad news must eventually be conveyed. Not every hostage is still alive. https://t.co/ZXFAV8VF9K — Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) November 26, 2023



