Tipsheet

What You Need to Know About the Hamas, Israel Ceasefire Extension

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 27, 2023 1:15 PM
AP Photo/Adel Hana

A deal to extend the current, four day ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in exchange for additional hostages was reached Monday afternoon. The hope is an additional two day ceasefire will allow more time for hostages to be released by Hamas, including Americans, in exchange for violent Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails. The announcement was made by Qatar, a country harboring Hamas leaders in swanky hotels and working as a broker between the two parties. 

"The State of Qatar announces that, as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip," Qatar released in a statement. 

According to the White House, "the extension only includes women and children." Officials also aren't clear on where Americans are being held and say they could be with other terrorist or armed groups inside the Gaza Strip.  

Tags: TERRORISM

