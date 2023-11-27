What You Need to Know About the Hamas, Israel Ceasefire Extension

A deal to extend the current, four day ceasefire between Hamas and Israel in exchange for additional hostages was reached Monday afternoon. The hope is an additional two day ceasefire will allow more time for hostages to be released by Hamas, including Americans, in exchange for violent Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli jails. The announcement was made by Qatar, a country harboring Hamas leaders in swanky hotels and working as a broker between the two parties.

"The State of Qatar announces that, as part of the ongoing mediation, an agreement has been reached to extend the humanitarian truce for an additional two days in the Gaza Strip," Qatar released in a statement.

The State of #Qatar announces reaching an agreement to extend the #humanitarian pause in the #Gaza Strip for two additional days within the framework of ongoing mediation. #QNA #Palestine pic.twitter.com/Bxju1wHfHB — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) November 27, 2023

Kirby: Hamas benefiting from extended ceasefire is a "real risk" but Israel willing to take it in order to get hostages out — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) November 27, 2023

According to the White House, "the extension only includes women and children." Officials also aren't clear on where Americans are being held and say they could be with other terrorist or armed groups inside the Gaza Strip.

What a complete disaster and embarrassment for the US government to have zero knowledge about the status of "8-9" American citizens held hostage when Thailand can make a phone call and get its citizens out. This is 100% a consequence of American weakness toward Iran and Qatar. — Richard Goldberg (@rich_goldberg) November 27, 2023

Channel 12, citing CNN, says that 40 hostages are not in Hamas hands, and are therefore difficult to locate.



I’ll repeat: the world must prepare for some tough news about a significant number of those taken hostage by Hamas on 10/7. — Jonathan Schanzer (@JSchanzer) November 27, 2023



