As Hamas Plays Games With American Lives, Biden Goes Shopping

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich  |  November 26, 2023 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

As Hamas delayed the release of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip for hours on Saturday, blatantly violating a ceasefire deal with the Israeli government, President Joe Biden was "strolling" and shopping in Nantucket. As of Sunday morning, remaining Americans being held hostage by Hamas have not been released. 

"At 4:04 POTUS left Mitchell’s Book Corner and crossed the the street arm in arm with Maisy to enter the Nantucket Pharmacy (which also has a lunch and ice cream counter). At 4:11 he walked out with what appeared to be a milkshake and crossed the street again. POTUS did not respond to a shouted question of “when will the hostages be released.” He waved at people pressed up against shop windows and at 4:15 walked into The Black Dog," the White House pool report states. "He exited 4:18 pm and waved some more, walking into another boutique - A Shore Thing. FLOTUS was in Polo Ralph Lauren, leaving at 4:22 PM and POTUS walked up."

"At 4:47 POTUS left the last of several shops he entered and walked through more of downtown. To a q[uestion] of when will the hostages be released POTUS answered 'hopefully we’ll see something soon,'" the report continues. "Other shops POTUS entered briefly: The Blue Beetle; Erin Hielle; and a certainty, couldn’t see the name clearly - looks like Millie and Grace." 

On NBC News Sunday morning, White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said he is "hopeful" at least one American will be released today, on day three of a four day ceasefire agreement. The American is four-year-old Abigail Edan. Both of her parents were murdered by Hamas on October 7 inside their home. 

Last week the White House cited Biden's "leadership" for the brokered agreement. 

Israeli and other hostages who have been released were harassed on their way out of Gaza as Palestinian civilians mobbed their vehicles, throwing rocks and yelling obscenities. 

