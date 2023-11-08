Karine Jean-Pierre Was Asked About Those Tearing Down Posters of Hostages. Her Answer...
Republicans Lose Both Chambers in Virginia State Legislature

Rebecca Downs
Rebecca Downs  |  November 08, 2023 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Steve Helber

While Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA) had been aiming for full control at the state level in Virginia, Democrats ended up keeping control of the state Senate and Republicans lost control of the House of Delegates. The calls were made late on Tuesday night, which saw considerable losses for Republicans during these crucial off-year elections. 

Democrats achieved such wins despite Youngkin's high approval ratings and President Joe Biden's low approval ratings in the commonwealth. Youngkin's been ranked as one of the more popular governors in the country, according to Morning Consult.

As Jazz Shaw highlighted at our sister state of Hot Air, "What Went Wrong in Virginia? One Word," Democrats made the election about abortion. This was certainly the case in Virginia, where Youngkin hoped for Republican control so as to pass a commonsense law that would limit abortion at 15-weeks with exceptions. Such a modest approach has been seen as a consensus view, and most Virginians and Americans support such protections for unborn life.

Virginia Democrats have not only fought against protecting babies born alive from abortion and put forth a state amendment that would have allowed for abortion up until birth without limit. As Townhall covered at length leading up to the 2023 elections, Democrats heavily misled on the abortion issue, claiming their Republican opponents were in favor of full abortion bans and in criminalizing women for their abortions.

This hyperfocus has also been the case in elections throughout the country, and has been especially since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade with the Dobbs v. Jackson decision. Although pro-abortion Democrats and the Biden administration have engaged in fearmongering and even lying about the issue, that's nevertheless motivated voters who fear that the Republican Party will ban abortion.

The DNC, the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC), and even Biden himself all mentioned abortion in their statements, with the president specifically mentioning a pro-abortion amendment that passed in Ohio.

When it comes to Tuesday's races overall, Cook Political Report's Dave Wasserman suggested that in Virginia, as well as Kentucky and Mississippi that "political engagement" and "turnout" were down. Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear of Kentucky and Republican Gov. Tate Reeves of Mississippi had both won reelection.

As of Wednesday morning, The New York Times currently shows that Democrats control 21 seats, while Republicans control 18 seats in the state Senate. In the House of Delegates, Democrats holds 51 seats, while Republicans hold 47 seats.

When it comes to the particularly newsworthy race between Democrat Susanna Gibson and Republican Mike Owen, the latter is ahead and has declared victory. Gibson made headlines when it was revealed she participated in sex acts posted to Chaturbate, and may have committed election fraud. 

 

