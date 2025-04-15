VIP
Some Half-Brain-Dead Man Who Thought He Was President Spoke Tonight

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa | April 15, 2025 11:00 PM
Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP

Whoever thought this was a good idea has learned nothing from 2024. You don’t wheel out the loser of your party to deliver a speech on Social Security and dignity, especially one so bad that his party booted him off the ticket. That’s what happened last night. Biden decided to break his silence as if the country wanted him to—we did not. Democrats don’t want him around, and this move reeks of Jill Biden trying to get back into the game. 

Both Kamala and Joe are the two people that Democrats shouldn’t be listening to, but here we are. And yes, the hallmark Biden yelling was present. He also lied—no shocker there—so can someone please take grandpa to bed? What the hell was this comment about "colored kids" (via WaPo): 

Former president Joe Biden, in his first public comments since leaving the White House, slammed the Trump administration’s handling of Social Security, saying sweeping cuts to the program’s staffing have left beneficiaries uncertain whether they will receive their payments. 

“In fewer than 100 days, this administration has done so much damage and so much devastation. It’s breathtaking that it could happen so fast,” Biden said, though he never mentioned Trump’s name during the speech. “They’re taking a hatchet to the Social Security Administration, pushing out 7,000 employees, including the most seasoned officials.” 

Biden added: “People are now genuinely concerned for the first time in history — for the first and only time in history — that their Social Security benefits may be delayed or interrupted. They’ve gotten it during wartime, during recessions, during the pandemic — no matter what they got it. But now, for the first time ever, that may change. It would be a calamity for millions of families, millions of people.” 

Yeah, that’s a lie, Joe:

What is this, man:

And about that whole dignity part, old man: 

It’s as if someone told this man, who thought he was president, that the nation needed him or something—missed him, maybe. No, not even for a little bit. Many Democrats, especially those in Kamala Harris’ camp, are mad he dragged his feet in dropping out, then hamstringing his VP to not distance herself from his unpopular, unappealing, and incompetent agenda. 

Go away, Joe. We didn’t want you then, and we don’t want you now. You only got to live in the White House because you seemed less mentally challenged than the other crap candidates in the 2020 field and there was a pandemic—no virus, no Biden presidency, and for good reason. You let Afghanistan collapse, left Americans behind, got our soldiers killed there, trashed the economy, drove up inflation, had no idea what to do in Ukraine, and were equally lost in Gaza. You were clear that you didn’t like Israel defending itself from Hamas terror attacks. Oh, and let’s not forget that he created an immigration crisis that also got Americans killed. If there’s one thing Biden is known for, it’s making us poorer, less safe, and creating situations where Americans die.

The man thinks he is some former great president when he was a blithering idiot who drooled into his soup most of the time. 

Go away, you selfish, half-brain-dead, and utterly incompetent, incontinent waste of a man.

Go back to Scranton and never come outside. This is for your protection, as you might get lost trying to find your way home.

