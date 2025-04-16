CNN Legal Reporter Torches the Left's Main Anti-Trump Narrative in Deported Illegal Alien...
Tipsheet

Celebrities Eat Their Own Over All-Female Space Flight

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman | April 16, 2025 9:00 AM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

This week, a gaggle of female celebrities touted that they made history for their all-women Blue Origin space flight that lasted 11 minutes. This included singer Katy Perry, television personality Gayle King, journalist Lauren Sanchez, film producer Kerianne Flynn, activist Amanda Nguyen, and engineer Aisha Bowe.

The women were filmed during their short journey in space.

Many left-wing activists celebrated this space flight simply because it was all-female.

However, several left-wing female celebrities made their disdain for this specific space flight apparent. 

“What’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous. Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind. What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here?” actress Olivia Munn said on the program “Jenna & Friends” with Jenna Bush Hager. 

Another actress, Olivia Wilde, took to Instagram to diss the space flight. 

“Billion dollars bought some good memes I guess,” she wrote with a meme featuring an image of Perry dramatically kissing the ground after she landed.

It doesn’t stop there. Model Emily Ratajkowski said in a video that she is “disgusted” by the Blue Origin space ride. 

“This is beyond parody," she said. “Saying that you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that is single-handedly destroying the planet.”

“Look at the state of the world and think about how many resources went into putting these women in space, for what?...I’m disgusted,” she added.

Predictably, as criticism rolled in, King claimed that criticism aimed at the space ride was “sexist.”

