VA Dem Candidate Who Got Busted for Sex Acts Might Have Also Committed Election Fraud

Virginia Democrat Susanna Gibson’s bid for a seat in the state legislature took a broadside. It got buried because of a slew of bad news, not least the Israel-Hamas war, but she got busted for the sex shows she posted online. Gibson, a nurse practitioner by trade, chose to get in on the video cam game with her husband, posting numerous videos to the adult site Chaturbate. She claims this is some revenge porn plot by her political enemies when in fact she posted the videos. This is the Internet, lady. It doesn’t matter if they were archived or removed from the site—someone would find them.

Her poll numbers reportedly cratered, with every Virginia Democrat rushing to scrub their social media pages featuring images of Gibson at their fundraisers. This election isn’t for federal office. Gibson is running for a House of Delegate seat, and it’s not worth defending her porn shows for tokens. Yet, she could also be facing another issue: election fraud (via Daily Wire):

The Democrat running for the Virginia House of Delegates who infamously raised money by selling sex acts online might not be eligible to be on the ballot at all — one of the forms she filed to run for office appears to have a fake signature on it, and is being investigated by authorities. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Department is investigating whether someone else signed the filing for Democrat Susanna Gibson, and whether the notary who swore she watched her sign it — a paralegal at her husband’s law firm — might have committed perjury. The document says that “knowingly making any untrue statement or entry in this document is a felony under Virginia law. The punishment is a maximum fine of $2,500 and/or confinement for up to ten years. Also, you lose your right to vote.” The signature on Gibson’s Certificate of Candidate Qualification looks nothing like her signature on another election document, the Statement of Economic Interests conflict-of-interest form. Additionally, the suspicious signature is dated February 13, whereas notary Donna L. Martin attested to verifying Gibson’s identity and watching her sign it on February 14. Martin, reached at the Law Offices of John David Gibson, hung up the phone abruptly when The Daily Wire asked about her stamp of the document.

We’ll keep you updated, but man, has this race become a total train wreck.